Proposals for electric vehicle charging points next to the A1 and the extension of a quarry by over five hectares are among the latest plans near you.

Grantham, S21/2129: Louise Clavey - Confirmation of Compliance with Planning Conditions and Section 106 Agreement covenants and obligations - S02/1169 at 106 Kedleston Road.

Long Bennington, S21/2349: Mr Alvey - Conversion, site works and external alterations to 94 Main Road which include a single storey rear extension and new porch. Also new access, driveway and associates parking for 90, 92 and 94 Main Road.

South Witham, S21/2372: Mr David Howley - Replace 5 x windows at front of house with wooden Georgian Sash windows at Coverley House, Church Street.

South Witham, S21/2373: Mr David Howley - Listed Building Consent to replace 5 x windows at front of house with wooden Georgian Sash windows at Coverley House, Church Street.

Grantham, S21/2384: Mr Tom Garner - Erection of a single storey-rear extension at 59 Hill Avenue.

Grantham, S21/2415: Mrs Sue Gordon - Demolition of wall which separates the former caretaker's garden with a block paved area at the rear of the school at The Kings School, Brook Street.

Castle Bytham, S21/2420: Mr Steve Moody - Relevant demolition of front wall to allow for driveway extension at Brook House, 9 Counthorpe Lane.

Castle Bytham, S21/2421: Mr Steve Moody - Remove a small fruit tree of approx 2.5m height indeterminate species to create access at Brook House, 9 Counthorpe Lane.

Sudbrook, S21/2427: Mr & Mrs Snowden - Erection of single storey gable extension to rear at Rose Cottage, Carlton Road.

Colsterworth, S21/2428: Miss Rachael Kendrew - Install four rapid electric vehicle charging stations. Four existing parking spaces will become EV charging bays, along with associated equipment at Mcdonald's Restaurant, Great North Road.

Stoke Rochford, S21/2430: Mr Mark Porter - Conversion / restoration of barns to form 3(No.) dwellings at Park Farm, High Dyke.

Stoke Rochford, S21/2431: Mr Mark Porter - Listed building consent for conversion / restoration of barns to form 3(No.) dwellings at Park Farm, High Dyke.

Long Bennington, S21/2432: Mrs Debbie Lowe - Two storey front extension and single storey rear extension at Firbeck, 19 Back Lane.

Grantham, S21/2437: Mr Stephen McCraken - Application to discharge condition 7 of planning permission S17/2057 (Change of use of part of tanvic site to rail commutes car park including demolition of existing buildings and formation of car park and access control facilities) at 36 Wharf Road.

Great Ponton, S21/2464: Lincolnshire County Council- 5.8 hectare northern extension to Great Ponton (Station) Quarry.

Sedgebrook, S21/2439: Mr Paul Sheardown - Erection of grain store at Anaerobic Digester, Woolsthorpe Lane.

Westborough, S21/2444: Mr John Forman - Lombardy poplar trees - To Pollard. Silverbirch, Hornbeam, x2 Prunas, Wild cherry - To reduce canopy. Norway Maple - To reshape canopy. Lombardy and Cotoneaster To remove as dying at Rickstones, Back Lane.

Harlaxton, S21/2451: Mr and Ms Richard and Barbara Wright and Griffin-Wright - Submission of details reserved by condition 7 (archaeology) of S19/0745 (Conversion of former decontamination hospital and stand-by set house to form 2 dwellings with garages and associated access) at site at former RAF Military Base, Gorse Lane.

Caythorpe, S21/2460: Mr Tim Ward - Construction of a water storage reservoir at Elms Farm Equestrian Centre, Frieston Heath Lane.

Foston, S21/2461: By-Pass Farm Solar Ltd. - Creation of an alternative access to substation and the realignment of the cable route approved under planning consent S20/1433 at land to the north of the A1 (Foston Bypass).

Barkston Heath, S21/2465: Technical Support, Lincolnshire County Council - Formation of forced aeration reed bed surface water treatment and drainage system (PL/0156/21) at New Earth Solutions(West), Cooper Hill, Ermine Street.