A proposal to build new log cabins for holiday letting is among the latest plans near you.

Grantham, S21/2357: Ms C Martin - Install a separate downstairs toilet utilising existing space and doorway in the post 16C lean-to structure on the north elevation of the building at 60 Manthorpe Road.

Swayfield, S21/2448: Mr Dominic Morris - Alterations and refurbishment including the construction of two catslide dormer windows and erection of two storey extension at 25 High Street.

Castle Bytham, S21/2453: Mr & Mrs Gwyn & Lesley Richardson - Erection of single and two storey extension to the rear and single storey timber sheltered area to the side at 8 Cumberland Gardens.

Witham on the Hill, S21/2471: Mr Luke Graham - Various works to trees - See attached report for full details and locations at Witham Hall Preparatory School, Main Street.

Allington, S21/2479: Mr & Mrs Filby - Erection of a two storey side extension, alterations to first floor bedroom to create an en-suite & partial demolition of existing double garage at Old Manor Lodge, Bottesford Road.

Folkingham, S21/2480: Green - Erection of rear single storey extension, alterations to existing detached garage at The Old Rectory, 13 West Street.

Irnham, S21/2484: Sir Jamie Benton Jones - Discharge of condition 3 (door finishes) and condition 5 (roof finishes) of planning permission S18/2147 at Irnham Hall, Corby Road.

Harlaxton, S21/2486: Mr and Ms Richard and Barbara Wright and Griffin-Wright - Submission of details reserved by condition 6 (tree protection) of S19/0745 (Conversion of former decontamination hospital and stand-by set house to form 2 dwellings with garages and associated access) at former RAF Military Base, Gorse Lane.

Hough on the Hill, S21/2487: Mr Andy Moth - Installation of bespoke electric timber gates at Old School House, High Road.

Folkingham, S21/2493: MC Fountaine Will Trust - Application for approval of Reserved Matters relating to access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale in connection with outline application no. S18/1914 (Erection of 1 no. dwelling) a land to south east of 3 Low Farm Drive.

Long Bennington, S21/2494: Mr Glenn Carlisle - Proposed two storey front extension forming new entrance. at The Arch House, Bennington Close.

Grantham, S21/2499: R Ranshaw - Removal of existing garage and new extension to side and rear of dwelling at 36 Second Avenue.

Barkston, S21/2502: Mr A Scarborough - Erection of 4(No.) log cabin holiday let units at Barkston Heath Farm, Heath Lane.

Barrowby, S21/2513: Matthew Wilkinson - Discharge of conditions 4 (sustainability), 5 (materials) and 7 (lighting) of planning permission S20/1124 at land east of Low Road.

Foston, S21/2518: Mr M Howe - T1 Cooper Beech - Reduce side by 3.5 m and reduction of 2 m in height. Crown lift over highway to give statutory clearance at The Old Hall, Main Street.

Caythorpe, S21/2523: Susan Ard - Fell 1x pine tree at Rockery, 11 Frieston Road.