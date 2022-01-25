More news, no ads

Proposals for a new caravan park and barn conversions are among the latest plans near you.

Fulbeck, S21/2322: Vic Rice - T1. Sweet chestnut - Remove to ground level at Dale House, Washdyke Lane.

Folkingham, S21/2496: James / Sarah Wright / Neal - Changes to entrance/gateway (amendments to S21/0820) at 8 Bourne Road.

Old Somerby, S21/2506: Mr D Goodridge - Submission of details in relation to Conditions 3 (infiltration of surface water), 4 (tree survey), 5 (foul and surface water treatment), 6 (contamination risk assessment), 8 (hard and soft landscaping) and 9 (sample building materials) of S21/0718 (Erection of 6 single storey dwellings) at land off School Lane.

Belton, S21/2527: Mr Peter Tinsley - Listed building consent for the replacement of 11 timber windows at Waterloo Cottages, Grantham Road.

Morton, S22/0016: Mr Richard Reed - Erection of rear extension at 14 Primrose Close.

South Witham, S22/0030: Miss Sarah Mason - Resubmission of S21/1817. Changes comprising of new windows, fascias, soffits and guttering at 35 High Street.

Ancaster, S22/0045: Mrs Susannah Millsom - Replace Pantile roof with new pantiles in a conservation area. Use scaffolding to ensure that this work can take place at 19A Ermine Street.

Welby, S22/0046: Mr David Hoskins - Change of use of barns to 4 dwellings, restoration of abandoned dwelling to form 1 dwelling, and erection of free standing garage block at Welby Warren, Bridge End Road.

Belton, S22/0060: Mrs Rachel Walker on Behalf of NT - Works to trees Laburnum L1 & Laburnum L2 at Main Street.

Folkingham, S22/0066: Mr Jonathan Capek- Replacement windows (double glazed), replacement front door with new surround, and reinstate metal railings. Various minor interior alterations at 21 Market Place.

Wilsthorpe, S22/0071: Mrs H Young - Use of land at Manor House as residential garden land (C3) at Manor House, Main Street.

Rippingale, S22/0083: Mr & Mrs Bailey - Proposed single storey garden room to rear and extension to w/c to side at 26 High Street.

Foston, S22/0084: Mr & Mrs Adey - Single storey side extension and two front porches at Mill House, Allington Lane.

Marston, S22/0085: Ross Lancashire Park Homes - Use of the land as a caravan site without any limitations at Wagtail Fisheries, Cliff Lane.

Grantham, S22/0088: Mr James Freeman - Proposed drop kerb outside No.61 and No.59 Harrowby Road to provide a crossover for off-street parking for the two properties at 61 Harrowby Road.

Harlaxton, S22/0089: Mrs Morgan - Works to 17 Leylandii Trees at White Farm Cottage, 16 Pond Street.

Rippingale, S22/0090: Mr A Beeby - Submission of details in relation to Condition 4 (Soft Landscaping Detail) of S20/2049 (Erection of one dwelling) at 34 High Street.

Hough On The Hill, S22/0092: Stephanie Shine - Works to Holly Trees at The Old Vicarage, High Road.

Grantham, S22/0095: A.Kerr & D.Chantry - Section 73 application to vary condition 2 of S19/0378 (Erection of three storey block to create 6 no. flats) at 37-39 Watergate.

Barrowby, S22/0100: Nic Thomas - Non material amendments to permission S20/0939 to amend external wall finish on south and east elevations of garage from render to brickwork at Fairview, 4 Lawson Leas.

Fulbeck, S22/0102: Mr Vic Rice - T2 - Lime Tree - Pollard to Maximum of 50% at Dale House, Washdyke Lane.

Welby, S22/0109: Mrs J Chadler - Conversion of roof space including two pitched roof dormers at Wel-But Cottage, Church Lane.