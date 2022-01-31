Proposals to turn a vacant pub into flats and to use land for a traveller site are among the latest plans near you.

Ancaster,S21/2261: Mr Gordan Cant - Retention of existing two static caravans to be used as our main dwelling shower block which will be portable at The Little Homestead, Water Lane.

Grantham, S22/0007: Mr Joe Brown - Section 73 application to vary condition 4 of planning approval S17/0028 (erection of new dwelling), to allow for alterations to the boundary treatments at 5A Signal Road.

Planning Applications (12078486)

Long Bennington, S22/0074: Mr S Wells - Creation of hard standing at Hangar 2, Roseland Business Park.

Grantham, S22/0079: Vertu Motors Plc - Full (detailed) planning application for part demolition of existing single storey offices; internal alterations, refurbishment and change of external appearance of existing workshop; construction of single storey car showroom with ancillary accommodation, single storey valet and wash bay, and single storey motorcycle storage unit; and external works including customer parking, service parking, used car display and vehicle compound, hard and soft landscaping, fencing, gates and lighting at Grantham Honda, Tollemache Road North.

Carlton Scroop, S22/0091: Mr James Doherty - Change of use of land to use as residential caravan site for two gypsy families, each with 3 caravans including no more than one static caravan, together with formation of new access, laying of hardstanding, erection of 2no utility buildings and installation of package sewage treatment plant at 1A The Lodges, Main Street.

Oasby, S22/0101: John Such - Works to Trees at 81 Village Street.

Grantham, S22/0105: Mr Chetah Shah - Change of use from 4no. Residential units to 7no. Residential units, including 2- storey side extension, changes to fenestration, alterations, new vehicle access, widening of existing vehicle access, changes to parking arrangement at 79 Barrowby Road.

Syston, S22/0113: Mr & Mrs B Noyes - Discharge of conditions 3 (materials), 4 (surface water drainage), 5 (boundary treatment) and 6 (land levels) of pp S19/0828 at Little Witham, The Drift.

Colsterworth, S22/0122: Mrs Caroline Harbinson - Single storey rear extension at 31 Colster Way.

Long Bennington, S22/0124: Mr D Shaw - Submission of details reserved by Conditions 3 (Sustainable Buildings), 4 (External Materials), 7 (Bird and Bat Boxes), 8 (Boundary Treatments) and 9 (Landscaping and Tree Planting) of S21/1843 (Erection of 5 dwellings (revised dwelling types on plots 17-21 following approval S16/1451)) at land at Main Road.

Witham on the Hill, S22/0126:Higgins - Works to Whitebeam tree (T1) at Longacre, Main Street.

Grantham, S22/0129: Mr Jon Warner - Approval of details required by condition 1 of S21/2031 (Soft landscaping) at 181 Belton Lane.

Oasby, S22/0133: Mr Job Winfield - Proposed Alterations & Extensions at Byre Cottage, Village Street.

Grantham, S22/0135: S & C Ballaam - Proposed new access & remodelling of the site levels at land off Spring Gardens.

Claypole, S22/0138: Andy Parker - Submission of details reserved by conditions 3 (sustainable building, 4 (drainage), 5 (archaeology), 6 (Construction Management Plan), 8 (Biodiversity Management Plan), 9 (accessible and adaptable), 10 (Highways Details) and 11 (Landscaping) of S21/0415 (Erection of 16 affordable dwellings and associated infrastructure) at land to the north of Doddington Lane.

Grantham, S22/0139: Mr David Pickett - Works to Trees at The Grove, 11 Kings Gardens.

Grantham, S22/0141: Mr Baxendale - Change of Use from existing public house, with landlord’s apartment above and storage loft to 6no apartments at Springfield Arms, Springfield Road.

Fubeck, S22/0151: Mr William Sergeant - Proposed vehicle access and landscaping to serve the recently approved corn store at land adjacent to Mannakin Ltd, Brant Road.

Long Bennington, S22/0153: Deborah Wetherill - For consultation on 22/00051/Cl Creation of hard standing at Hangar 2, Roseland Business Park.

Claypole, S22/0158: Mr Martin Round - Erection of new boundary wall and railings to site frontage at 131 Main Street.

Billingborough, S22/0163: Mr and Mrs Davies - Removal of rear conservatory and annex and construction of new rear single storey extension with annex at 56 Pointon Road.

Ropsley, S22/0169: Mr Pete Line - New 1.5 storey dwelling at Stone Cottage, 45 Grantham Road.

Ropsley, S22/0171: Mr R Holland - Erection of carriage shed (for use in connection with garden railway) at Glebe Farm, Ropsley Heath, Chain Lane.