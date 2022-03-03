Applications for a new tattoo parlour and a new equestrian area with stable are among the latest plans near you.

Grantham, S22/0193: Mr Martin Drew - The application is for the usage as a tattoo parlour/studio. The proposed hours for this usage will be between 9am-5pm at 4 North Street.

Billingborough, S22/0194: Mr Kevin Jones - Approval of details of Condition 4 (joinery details) of planning permission S21/0305 at 10A West Road.

Grantham, S22/0253: Mr David-John Gibbs - Construction of a brick garden wall adjacent to a highway with a maximum height of 1.85 metres at 1 Ascot Drive.

Dry Doddington, S22/0337: Ms Leigh Lesley - Outline Planning Permission for the erection of three dwellings (including consideration of access and layout) at land at Hillcrest, Claypole Lane.

Barrowby, S22/0281: Mr Andrew Wigginton - Change of use from agricultural to equestrian use, construction of stable / tack room, hardstanding for parking area at land at Woolsthorpe Lane.

Barrowby, S22/0312: Mrs Julie Lindfield - Submission of details in relation to Conditions 3 (Levels) and 5 (Materials Details) of S21/1189 (erection of dwellinghouse) at Ashleigh Gardens, 44 High Road.

Hough On The Hill, S22/0330: Mrs Maxine Purvis - Remove cherry in hedge line to the front of property to hedge level at 17 High Road.

Castle Bytham, S22/0338: Roythornes Trustees Limited - Demolition of existing agricultural buildings and erection of three detached dwellings and associated garaging at Castle Farm, Glen Road.

Grantham, S22/0348: Mrs R Clough - Single storey side extension to existing dwelling at 126 Winchester Road.

Grantham, S22/0361: Mrs Holly Stubbs - Single story extension to the rear and porch on the front at 67 Valley Road.

Allington, S22/0364: Sue Jackson - T1 -Sycamore - Crown reduce sycamore tree by 3-4 meters at Allington Hall, Bottesford Road.

Irnham, S22/0362: Armstrong - Approval of details of Conditions 3 (materials) and 4 (joinery details) of p/p S20/0343 at Newton House, Corby Road.

Denton, S22/0367: Steven Mitchell - Erection of a single-storey lean-to rear extension, replacement of existing windows and doors, siting of new fuel storage tank to rear of outbuilding at rear of property at 142 Main Street.

Barrowby, S22/0369: Mr Cameron Ford - Sycamore - To be removed at Barrowby House, Church Street.

Grantham, S22/0381: Mr Adam Chippendale - Proposed rear extension at 85 North Parade.

Long Bennington, S22/0382: Miss Josephine Headland - Two storey side extension with single storey rear extension to the property at 3 Alexandra Close.

Swayfield, S22/0384: Mr M Mills - Retrospective erection of boundary fencing at 38 Corby Road.

Colsterworth, S22/0386: Mrs Jennifer McKinlay - Creation of second entrance and upgrades to existing entrance at 14 Stamford Road.

Grantham, S22/0387: Mrs Kristy Temperton - Single storey rear extension to create an annexe at Stoneleigh, 235 Barrowby Road.

Brandon, S22/0389: Mr & Mrs A Needham - Alterations to existing outbuildings comprising: Reconstruction of the roof; Partial Demolition and Rebuilding of External Walls; Construction of Small Single Storey Extension; Alterations to Existing External Doorways; Creation of New External Doorway and Internal Alterations at Chestnut Court, Stubton Road.

Grantham, S22/0402: Mrs Lucy Dawes - Proposed two storey extension to the side of existing dwelling at 36 Vernon Avenue.