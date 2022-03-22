Applications for new holiday pods and the use of land for dog exercise and training are among the latest plans near you.

Hougham, S22/0042: Mrs E Townsend - Change of use of former station yard to site five holiday pods, amenity block and viewing platform at centre of pond 51m from Sharpes Haulage, Well Hill Farm, Gelston Road.

Foston, SS/0229: Mr James Baggaley - New storage shed to replace existing asbestos shed at Baggaley Farms, Chapel Lane.

Photo drawings for the project engineering work credit: istock/GeorgiMironi (55240774)

Sedgebrook, SS/0238: Mr Colin Copley - Operational development (demolition of part; replacement roof; replacement / new walls etc) and change of use of land (for use as car park) in connection with a permitted change of use (agricultural to a mixed business use - subject to prior approval application): ref S22/0430 at Manor Farm, Allington Road.

Great Gonerby, S22/0336: Mr Ryan Wilson - Section 73 application for the variation of Condition 1 (days of operation) of S20/0143 to allow operation on Mondays and Tuesdays, 09.00 - 21.00 hours at Moto 101 Ltd, Old Great North Road.

Caythorpe, S22/0428: Caythorpe & Frieston Village Hall Roger Brooke - Change from Class F(2): Halls or meeting places for the principal use of the community to Class E (mixed use : business, commercial, service to include a day nursery.) at Caythorpe And Frieston Village Hall, High Street.

Claypole, S22/0417: Mrs Diana Shields - Submission of bat survey to discharge condition 5 at 118 Main Street.

Sedgebrook, S22/0430: Mr Colin Copley - Change of use of part of agricultural building to a flexible business use at Manor Farm, Allington Road.

Barkston, S22/0471: Ms C Watson - Use of land for dog exercising / training (Re-submission following consent ref: S21/0899)(Minor revisions) at land north of The Leas, Hough Road.

Billingborough, S22/0479: Mr Sturdy - Replacement windows at 2 Folkingham Road.

Aslackby, S22/0501: Mr A Powell - Erection of dwelling, detached garage, hard and soft landscaping adjacent to Ivy Cottage, Aveland Way.

Grantham, S22/0505: Mr David Carte - Demolition of existing vehicular garages and creation of two new self-contained flats with integral parking at the Garages, Chambers Street.

Belton, S22/0512: Liz Briggs - Steel portal frame agricultural building at Peascliffe Farm, Gadds Lane.

Pointon, S22/0514: Mr I Stockdale - Demolition of existing garages and replacement with new garage at 38 West Road.

Woolsthorpe by Colsterworth, S22/0516: Mr Neil Baldwin - Removal and alterations to internal partitions; extending the existing mezzanine floor to create a larger kitchen/diner; removal and infilling of a small window; repositioning of a secondary external door to remove a recessed entrance and align the door with the external wall at 53 Woolsthorpe Road.

Grantham, S22/0533: Mrs Qiao (Shelly) Feng - Section 73 Application for the removal of Condition 9 (obscured/ non-opening windows) relating to S19/2220 (Conversion of upper floors to 5 x self contained flats) at 96-97 Westgate.

Oasby, S22/0534: Mr and Mrs C Hazel - Increased width driveway and surface, new entrance portico, new roof to existing flat roof part, new replacement timber windows, new ground floor rear extension to dwelling at 1 Village Street.

Claypole, S22/0535: Mr M Laffey - Change of use of land from equestrian to domestic use(C3) and relocate menage to former agricultural land at Ashgrove, Hough Lane.

Marston, S22/0541: Mr J Thorold - Submission of details reserved by Conditions 3 (Construction Management Plan), 4 (Sustainable Building), 5 (External Materials) and 6 (Hard and Soft Landscaping) of S21/2166 (Conversion / extension of outbuilding to form dwelling (Use Class C3) and hair salon (Use Class E) and formation of new vehicular access) at outbuilding situated to the rear of Dove House, Barkston Road.

Grantham, S22/0548: Mr Andis Lilientale - Erection of a storage unit (Use Class B8) with ancillary office and staff welfare facilities at land off Gonerby Road.