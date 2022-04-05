More news, no ads

Applications for a town centre drive-thru lane and works at the hospital are among the latest plans near you.

Grantham, S22/0263: Strong Bow Law - Confirmation of compliance with conditions in relation to S16/1113, S18/1780 and S16/1352 at 22 Dalton Close.

Horbling, S22/0530: Mrs Sian Levan - Creation of outdoor leisure facility (Forest School - The Conker Club) including parking and toilet facilities at Horbling Hall, 1 Billingborough Road.

Photo drawings for the project engineering work credit: istock/GeorgiMironi (55240774)

South Witham, S22/0546: Mr Steve Stanbury - Installation of stud wall in bathroom for shower cubicle at 14 Church Street.

Colsterworth, S22/0566: Mr & Mrs Kevin Moore - Convert & extend detached garage/workshop to create new detached dwelling at Jaylu, 15 School Lane.

Osgodby, S22/0577: Mr Mike Powell - Installation of glen farrow biomass boiler at Osgodby Farm, Hall Lane.

Grantham, S22/0614: Mr David Stafford - Proposed single storey extension to side of existing property at 48 Chelmsford Drive.

Colsterworth, S22/0615: Mr Jon Gibbison - Construction of 2-storey detached dwelling and triple garage with studio above on an additional 6th Plot (an addition to development approved under S19/1709) at woodyard to the rear of 11-17 Stamford Road.

Fulbeck, S22/0618: Mr & Mrs Fane - Proposed new double glazed windows to replace existing iron window frames at Manor Farm House, The Green.

Welby, S22/0625: Mr & Mrs S Daniels - Conversion of existing outbuilding to annexe with the increase in roof height at Martins Cottage, Main Street.

Foston, S22/0626: Mr Yan Sozugecen - Discharge of condition 4 (boundary treatments and vehicular access) on appeal decision APP/E2530/W/21/3276384 (S21/0004) at Wayside, Main Street.

Long Bennington, S22/0630: Mr G Arnold - Outline application for the erection of a detached dwelling (with all matters reserved with the exception of access and layout) at land to the north of Vicarage Lane.

Welby, S22/0632: Joe Stieger-White - Erection of a double-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension at 228 Main Street.

Pickworth, S22/0635: Mr & Mrs Griffiths - Some minimal alterations to the as approved single storey wings including some minor tweaks to the main dwelling windows at Bridge House, Village Street.

Grantham, S22/0649: Mr & Mrs David Miller - First floor side extension at 18 York Way.

Syston, S22/0652: Mr A O Thorold - Approval of details of Condition 3 (written scheme of archaeological investigation) of planning permission S21/2223 at Old Hall, Main Street.

Grantham, S22/0654: Lionacre Properties Limited - Full Planning Application for Drive-Thru Lane including associated demolition of part of the existing building, revised car park arrangements and use of building for Restaurant / Drive-Thru Use (Class E / Sui Generis) at Pizza Hut, London Road.

Grantham, S22/0673: Mr Ron Simpson - New door opening from roof void, provision of guarding to flat roof edge and erection of new escape cat ladder, complete with fenced enclosure at Grantham And District Hospital, 101 Manthorpe Road.

Stubton, S22/0655: Mr Ian Berry - Erection of a single storey double garage to the front of the dwelling at 8 Claypole Road.

Sedgebrook, S22/0656: Mr & Mrs McNulty - Two storey front and side extensions, single storey rear extension and material changes at 5 Whattons Close.

Grantham, S22/0658: Mr D Joyce - Amendment to soft-landscaping scheme approved under S20/1252 at Holscot Fluoroplastics Limited, Alma Park Road.

Grantham, S22/0660: Joseph Merkur Slots Ltd. - Submission of details reserved by condition 3 of planning approval S21/1688 (Variation of condition 3 (opening hours) of permission S19/1658 (appeal ref: APP/E2530/W/20/3247482)) at 29 ground floor, St Peter's Hill.

Claypole, S22/0667: Mr Peter Hubbard - Temporary change of use for a maximum of 2 years of agricultural shed to store Red Phone boxes inside building at 32 Main Street.

Great Ponton, S22/0668: Mr Chris Barker - Prior notification for the erection of an agricultural straw storage building at The Pines, Heath Lane.

Marston, S22/0669: Mr M Birtle - Erection of storage / maintenance building and office / welfare building at Rose Garden Place, Toll Bar Road.

Ancaster, S22/0671: Mr Martin Pickard - Non material amendments to permission S21/1743 to amend external materials at 63 Ermine Street.