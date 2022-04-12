Proposals for a 95km water pipeline and using a former egg hatchery to form accommodation for healthcare services are among the latest plans near you.

Ancaster, S22/0230: Anglian Water - Hybrid Planning Application for the proposed Grantham to Bexwell potable water Pipeline Scheme with full planning consent sought for 95 kilometres of pipeline and 4 kilometer spur, and outline consent for associated above ground infrastructure at Elton and Welby Heath with all matters reserved except for access at pipeline between Ancaster and Bexwell, Norfolk.

Claypole, S22/0411: Cathy Clarke - Proposed new changing rooms on Claypole Community Park at land off School Lane.

Grantham, S22/0454: Mr Arron Titley - Erection of single storey rear extension at 100 Houghton Road.

Foston, S22/0573: Mr & Mrs Bridges - Double storey rear extension, alteration to entrance door at Orchard Cottage, Church Street.

Grantham, S22/0579: Wildstone Estates Ltd - Display of digital ‘D-Poster’ advertisement at 2 Space Outdoor Ltd, North Street.

Ropsley, S22/0620: Mr Andrew Derry - Section 73 application to vary Conditions 2 (approved plans), 9 (soft landscaping) and 11 (parking and turning facilities) of S20/0042 (Proposed erection of 3 detached houses and garages including vehicular accesses and associated site works) at former Ropsley Fox House, 23 Grantham Road.

Fulbeck, S22/0688: Mr & Mrs Fane - Proposed new double glazed windows to replace existing iron window frames at Manor Farm House, The Green.

Old Somerby, S22/0631: Mr D Goodridge - Section 73 application to vary Condition 2 (approved plans - changes to plots 4 and 5) of S21/0718 Erection of 6 single storey dwellings at land off School Lane.

Grantham, S22/0686: United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust - Conversion of part of former egg hatchery to form accommodation for healthcare services together with associated minor external works and the siting of mobile healthcare trailer units at former egg hatchery, Moy Park, Gonerby Road.

Burton Coggles, S22/0663: Mr Matthew Smith - Two storey rear extension at 4 Manor Road.

Grantham, S22/0753: Mr And Mrs J Serafim - Rear ground floor extension to dwelling at 191 Harlaxton Road.

Colsterworth, S22/0677: Miss Jaqui Chapman - Urgent repair to dilapidated and storm damaged outbuildings and supporting walls. Lime repointing to all elevations of the house, replacement of timber window and cill, re-tiling of roof at The Hollies, 18 Back Lane.

Irnham, S22/0679: Lansdown Restoration Ltd - Construction of detached garage with rooms over for ancillary use of the dwelling only (revised garage from approved S20/0344). Addition of external oil tank and floor mounted air source heat pumps at Newton House, Corby Road.

Grantham, S22/0682: Mr R Evans - Demolition of existing garage and erection of 2(No.) semi detached dwellings at 28 Ash Grove.

Grantham, S22/0684: Mr & Mrs Dan Harris - Demolition of existing outbuildings, construction of new outbuildings forming an annexe and garage with rooms above at Hillside, 19 Beacon Lane.

Long Bennington, S22/0694: Mr & Mrs - Eggleston - Proposed two storey front extension, addition of render wall finish and minor window revisions at Authorpe Farm, Moor Lane.

Witham On The Hill, S22/0697: Grigson - Works to tree at Witham Manor, Main Street.

Grantham, S22/0700: Mr Ian Blanchard - Rendering and alterations to dwelling, forming two additional bedrooms at 27 Saltersford Grove.

Foston, S22/0702: Mr James Baggaley - Section 73 application to vary condition 2 (Approved Plans) of planning approval S20/2189 (Erection of car port to side of dwelling (including replacement of adjoining window with patio doors) following the change of use (partial) of land adjacent property to residential) to alter scale at Springbank, Chapel Lane.

Harlaxton, S22/0704: Kevin Price - Proposed erection of a single-storey side extension and enclosing existing open porch at Dalbuie House, 2 Willow Brook.

Long Bennington, S22/0708: Mr Kieran Lee - Erection of attached garage with office above at 1 Park View.

Great Gonerby, S22/0710: Mrs Sandra Brennan - Erection of a single storey front extension and single storey rear extension at Shire Cottage, 7 Marratts Lane.

Aslackby, S22/0713: Alison Ray - Drainage layout at land north of Aveland Way.

Barrowby, S22/0714: Mr & Mrs Warden - Erection of a single storey rear extension and first floor extension above the existing garage at 7 Reedings Close.

Barrowby, S22/0720: Mr Andrew Spencer - Non material amendments to permission S21/1558 to change style of door on South Western Elevation from single stable style door of wood material, to French style double door of upvc material at 3 Patmans Cottages, Low Road.

Westborough, S22/0723: Mr & Mrs Hobday - Conversion of existing garage to form an annex at The Old Threshing Barn, Long Lane.