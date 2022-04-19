Proposals for caravan storage and new holiday accommodation in a barn are among the latest plans near you.

Marston, S22/0602: Mr Michael Dutton - Erection of single storey extension and front porch to dwelling, conversion of grain barn including single storey extensions (double garage and orangery) and creation of first floor accommodation, and erection of boundary wall at Millpool Cottage Hougham Mill Lane.

Grantham, S22/0664: Miss Michelle Taylor - Two storey side and rear extension with single storey flat roof rear extension and proposed balcony to rear of dwelling at 9 Somerby Grove.

Barrowby, ,S22/0689: Mrs Jennifer Taylor - Works to trees at 31 Low Road.

Graby, S22/0693: Mr Andrew Dodds - Certificate of Lawful Development application for a 200KW biomass boiler, for the purpose of supplying heat to the agricultural unit and farmhouse at Graby Farm, Graby Farm Road.

Barkston, S22/0696: Mr & Mrs A Scarborough - Submission of details reserved by Condition 3 (Sustainable Buildings) of S21/2502 (Erection of 4(no) log cabin holiday let units) at Barkston Heath Farm, Heath Lane.

Barkston, S22/0715: Mr & Mrs A Scarborough - Non-material amendment to planning permission S21/2502 to include alterations to proposed decking areas, minor re-orientation of approved units, and addition of solar panels to each unit at Barkston Heath Farm, Heath Lane.

Grantham, S22/0727: Mr Michael Ellison - Works to trees at Beacon Hillside, 17 Beacon Lane.

Grantham, S22/0728: Mr Michael Ellison - Works to trees at Beacon Hillside, 17 Beacon Lane.

Corby Glen, S22/0731: Longhurst Group Limited - Application for the modification or discharge of planning obligations (S19/2235) in relation to affordable housing provisions at Allison Homes (formerly Larkfleet Homes) development on land adjacent to fire station at Bourne Road.

Billingborough, S22/0739: Bilby - Works to tree at 82 High Street.

Claypole, S22/0740: Mr And Mrs Parrott - Redevelop and convert existing barn to form holiday accommodation with a new single storey link extension and erection of timber framed carport at Southfield House, Stubton Road.

Colsterworth, S22/0741: Mr N Dean - Single storey rear extension at 46B Bourne Road.

Allington, S22/0749: Mr & Mrs Bosworth - Demolition of existing garage, porch and side extension. Construction of a two-storey front extension and replacement side extension. Reconstruction of side extension with the creation of a dormer window to the rear at 46 Park Road.

Hanby, S22/0750: Miss P Littleworth - Use of land for caravan storage at The Old Stables, Grange Farm, Folkingham Road.

Harrowby, S22/0769: Mr David Parry - Section 73 application to vary condition 1 (Approved Plans) of planning approval S22/0176 (Section 73 application to vary condition 1 (Approved Plans) of planning approval S21/1214 to alter units 4 and 5, including repositioning of, and insertion of additional, rooflights and changes to external doors and windows) to allow for the inclusion of curtilage building, carport and garden store, to unit 4 at Harrowby Farm Yard, Hall Lane.