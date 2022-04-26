Multiple proposals to change two former shops into homes in the town centre are among the latest plans near you.

Grantham, S22/0254: Mr P Patel - Change of use from retail to form 2 x 2-bedroom self-contained residential units, alterations, including demolition of lean-to projection at rear at 33 Westgate.

Grantham, S22/0255: Mr P Patel - Alterations to enable conversion from retail premises to form 2 x 2-bedroom self contained residential units, including demolition of lean-to projection at rear at 33 Westgate.

Grantham, S22/0256: Mr P Patel - Conversion of vacant retail premises into 3 x 1-bedroom self contained flats at 34 Westgate.

Grantham, S22/0257: Mr P Patel - Alterations to convert vacant retail premises into 3 x 1-bedroom self contained flats at 34 Westgate.

Burton Coggles, S22/0385: Simon Cocker - Remove existing oil tank, relocate and install new oil tank, relocate existing kitchen extension walling, erection of detached garage and internal and external alterations at Home Farm, Village Street.

Foston, S22/0400: Mr Raymond Limb - Static caravan at 20 Wilkinson Road.

Colsterworth, S22/0564: Mrs Sally Bruce - Amendment to planning permission reference S19/2036 Addition of a bedroom with balcony above the kitchen. Change the roof shape on north side from hipped to gable at Fallow Hill, Bourne Road.

Allington, S22/0623: Mr & Mrs Filby - Non material amendments to permission S21/2479 to amend approved plans to enlarge ground floor opening to west elevation to allow for entrance door and to add a high level window to south elevation at Old Manor Lodge, Bottesford Road.

Corby Glen, S22/0675: Mr Dale Meredith - Application for approval of details reserved by Condition 5 of planning permission S21/1210. 100-527AR 017H Boundary Treatments Plan, 100-527AR 018D External Materials , 100-527AR 021D Materials Distributions Plan at Ferndale Cottage, Ferndale Close.

Oasby, S22/0729: Mr and Mrs Cox - Erection of single storey extensions to front, side and rear, replace rear single storey flat roof with hipped roof and insertion of rooflights at Oasby Lodge, Village Street.

Grantham, S22/0767: Mrs Sharon Plant - T1 - Lime Tree - To repollard to reduce its size and maintain its condition at 8 The Lindens, Springfield Road.

Denton, S22/0772: Sir Richard Welby - Approval of details required by Condition 3 (large scale details), Condition 4 (Drawings of the new door and window), Condition 5 (materials) of S21/2252 at Cottage Denton Manor, Harston Road.

Foston, S22/0774: Mr & Mrs I & F Cooper - Demolition of existing external store building and provision of two storey rear extension to existing property at The Old Forge, Main Street.

Marston, S22/0778: Mr S Richards - Demolition of existing garage and erection of replacement garage. Repositioning of existing site access. Resubmission of S21/1224 to increase width of garage at Mill Farm House, Barkston Road.

Hough on the Hill, S22/0785: Mr and Miss Harris and Brummitt - Change of use of barn to a holiday let, including alterations at Wayside Farm, Lower Road.

Colsterworth, S22/0791: Southerington - Change the wall material to be completely clad in sheet metal cladding, remove brick sub wall below cladding at Witham Specialist Vehicles, Honey Pot Lane.

Grantham, S22/0793: Mr Steve Laveric - Proposed two storey extension to the side and single storey extension to front and rear of existing dwelling at 59 Shakespeare Avenue.

Folkingham, S22/0818: Mr A Ridpath - Submission of details in relation to Condition 4 (materials) of S21/1225 (External and internal alterations to listed building at 8 Market Place.