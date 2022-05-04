Enhancements to a pub beer garden and coverting farm buildings into new homes are among the latest plans near you.

Syston, S22/0351: Mrs E Coombes - Replacement stone wall - approx 10ft height, approx 49ft long at Long Cottage, The Drift.

Ancaster, S22/0754: Bellway Homes - Application for approval of details reserved by conditions 5, 8, and 11 of outline planning permission S20/1169 at Wilsford Lane.

Photo drawings for the project engineering work credit: istock/GeorgiMironi (55240774)

Harrowby, S22/0773: Mr D Parry - Conversion of farm buildings for use as three dwellings; associated alterations, access and means of enclosure at Harrowby Farm Yard, Hall Lane.

Marston, S22/0780: Mr and Mrs Hoyes - Erection of one new dwelling, and associated works, following demolition of an existing extension to Church Walk Cottage at Church Walk Cottage, Bridge Street.

Harlaxton, S22/0799: Mr Dale Meredith - Change of use of existing land to residential use, to allow use as residential curtilage at land at Strood Close.

Grantham, S22/0804: Mr Philip Noon - Erection of single storey rear extension at 20 Belton Avenue.

Grantham, S22/0808: MG Motor UK Limited - Installation of new signage including: Sign A - 1 off internally illuminated folded dibond ‘MG Motor’ totem sign. Sign B - 1 off set of internally illuminated acrylic ‘Grantham MG’ individual letters Sign C - 1off set of internally illuminated acrylic ‘MG Motor’ individual letters. Sign D - 1off internally illuminated moulded ‘MG’ logo. Sign E - 1off non illuminated glaze mounted folded dibond ‘Welcome’ sign. Sign F - 1off internally illuminated moulded ‘MG’ logo. Sign G - 1off set of internally illuminated acrylic ‘MG Motor’ individual letters. Sign H - 1off internally illuminated moulded ‘MG’ logo. Sign I - 1off set of internally illuminated acrylic ‘MG Motor’ individual letters at M G Motor UK Ltd, Tollemache Road South.

Aisby, S22/0817: Mr P Kermeen - Change of use of an agricultural building to a single dwelling, including associated building works at Wildwood, Nightingale Lane.

Caythorpe, S22/0811: Mr and Mrs A Hennell - Erection of first floor extension, single storey rear extension and garage extension at The Barn, Waterloo Road.

Grantham, S22/0815: Mrs Karen Middleton - Erection of single storey extension, new dormer window to front and enlargement of rear dormer at 24 Lodge Way.

Dry Doddington, S22/0816: Mr Barry Woodward - Reposition and enhance the beer garden, locating it closer to the Inn, provide covered seating booths, timber decking and additional seating, etc. Use the former beer garden to site 3 timber glamping pods for holiday lets at The Wheatsheaf Inn, Main Street.

Long Bennington, S22/0823: Gail Liley - Non-material a amendment to planning approval S21/1292 (Proposed single storey rear extension and increase of height of existing extension to match) to make alterations and amendments to roof, footprint and fenestration at 4 Lilley Street.

Grantham, S22/0824: Mr L Winters - Erection of two storey extension to dwelling frontage and first floor rear extension at 18A Belton Avenue.

Long Bennington, S22/0827: Mrs A Norrie - Variation of Condition 6 of pp S17/0991 to ‘The use hereby permitted shall be operated solely in conjunction with the occupation of the dwelling and shall not operate as an independent use or business’ at 25 Winters Lane.

Rippingale, S22/0846: G Wilson - Conversion of existing agricultural building to form 4 No. small dwellinghouses and 1 No. large dwellinghouse at Barn Farm, Station Street.

Boothby Pagnell, S22/0842: Mr & Mrs Littler - Discharge of condition 2 of planning permission S21/1889 at Great Wood Farm, Ponton Road.

Harlaxton, S22/0850: Mr C Egan - Non-material amendment to planning approval S21/2014 (Erection of two dwellings) to increase rear roof and alter rear elevation at 8 The Drift.

Grantham, S22/0855: Mrs L Lavelle - Erection of single storey rear extension and insertion of roof lantern at 217 Denton Avenue.

Grantham, S22/0858: Mr Jason Emerson - Erection of single storey side extension at 64 Westerdale Road.

Great Ponton, S22/0859: Mrs Chris Lilley - Conversion of existing farm buildings into five residential dwellings and associated alterations at Church Farm, 3 Dallygate.

Great Ponton, S22/0859: Mrs Chris Lilley - Listed building consent for the conversion of existing farm buildings into five residential dwellings and associated alterations at Church Farm, 3 Dallygate.

Hough On The Hill, S22/0874: Fiona Bryan - Removal of a larch tree at Manor Farm, Folly Lane.

Gunby, S22/0864: Ms G Welch - Proposed window/door replacement at Glebe Farm Cottage, Main Street.