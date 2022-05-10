Proposals to refurbish town centre shop fronts and convert farm buildings into homes are among the latest plans near you.

Ropsley, S22/0380: Mr Chris Nix - To replace two no. large velux roof windows with two dormer windows on front elevation at 16 Paddock Close.

Heydour, S22/0706: Mr Alan Doyle - Erection of two bay double oak garage at Heydour Priory Church Lees.

Barrowby, S22/0779: Mr Andrew Spencer - Works to trees at 3 Patmans Cottages, Low Road.

Pickworth, S22/0810: Mrs Laura Griffiths - Discharge of condition 7 (materials) of planning permission ref 20/2178 at Bridge House, Village Street.

Denton, S22/0822: Mrs Claire Mason - Works to trees at 78 Main Street.

Harlaxton, S22/0825: Zoe Morrison - Works to trees at 67 High Street.

Grantham, S22/0831: Mr Stuart Coleman - Replacement shop front at 1 Market Place.

Grantham, S22/0834: Mr Stuart Coleman - Alterations to shopfront including to works to doors, windows and dormer at 68 Westgate.

Grantham, S22/0835: Mr Stuart Coleman - Alterations to shopfront including to works to doors, windows and dormer at 67 Westgate.

Woolsthorpe by Colsterworth, S22/0862: Mr Ken Smithers - Ground floor extension to existing dwelling at 33A Newton Way.

Old Somerby, S22/0867: Mr Chris Skelton - Erection of 2no 3 bedroom dwellings within the existing gardens to no 3 Farm Cottage and Keepers Cottage including vehicular access / parking for the new dwellings, parking for 3 Farm Cottage and an amended access route to 1 and 2 Garden Cottage at Farm Cottages, Grantham Road.

Lenton, S22/0868: Pilbeam - Discharge of Conditions 4 (external finishing of metal flue) 9 (verification Asbestos Report) 12 (verification remedial works identified in the Environmental Report) of planning permission S19/0082 for the conversion of an agricultural barn to a dwelling at The Tithe Barn, Ingoldsby Road.

Great Gonerby, S22/0871: Mr C Donger - Extension to existing industrial/warehouse unit at Unit 1, College Farm, Old Great North Road.

Colsterworth, S22/0879: Mr David Watts - Alterations and extension to existing outbuilding to form annexe at Home Farm House, 57 High Street.

Horbling, S22/0884: Richard Elton - The removal of existing 1950 glazing, wooden glazing bars and steel frames from the original stone mullions. These to be replaced with double glazed lights framed in slim ‘Heritage’ aluminium with similar opening lights as required at The Old School, 1 High Street.

Grantham, S22/0891: Mr Stuart Coleman - Replacement shopfront, replacement windows, doors, alterations at 17-18 High Street.

Caythorpe, S22/0896: Mr A Ward - Change of use from agricultural store to dwelling, including associated building works at Agricultural Store, Frieston Heath Lane.

Rippingale, S22/0915: Ms Amy Tibbits - Change of use of two agricultural buildings to form two dwellings, including building works at Rippingale Fen Farm, Long Drove.

Corby Glen, S22/0913: Mr William Wass - The demolition of an existing garage and the erection of a new dwelling.