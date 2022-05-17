Applications to alter a listed building and work on a village school are among the latest plans near you.

Heydour, S22/0707: Mr Alan Doyle - Erection of two bay double oak garage at Heydour Priory Church Lees.

Grantham, S22/0887: Mr M Davies - Proposed drop kerbs pavement crossover and single parking space at 36 Hill Avenue.

Oasby, S22/0786: Mrs Joanne Bell - Installation of the following items in the front garden: greenhouse, swim spa with covered pergola over, pergola as a covered porch and a covered pergola walkway from the porch to the swim spa at Beck Cottage, Village Street.

Foston, S22/0787: Mr and Mrs M and K Howe - : Internal alterations and structural work to grade II listed building comprising underpinning, structural joists, lintels and ties , removal of chimney stack (internal) removal of internal wall and part replacement of ground floor. Provision of new gutters and downpipes at The Old Hall, Main Street.

Aslackby, S22/0814: Alison Ray - Variation of condition 2 (Approved Plans) of S21/0075 for repositioning of detached garage, and slight alteration to orientation of house at land north of Aveland Way.

Grantham, S22/0831: Mr Stuart Coleman - Replacement shopfront at 1 Market Place.

Allington, S22/0854: Mr David Curtis - Erection of two single prefabricated garages for the purpose of housing motor vehicles in connection with the adjacent mobile homes at Plot 74 and 75, The Green, Allington Gardens Park.

Uffington, S22/0937:Lincolnshire County Council - Listed Building Consent to demolish and rebuild stone boundary wall and replace four upvc windows with timber (PL/0046/22) at Uffington School, School Lane.

Grantham, S22/0851: Mr Gary Sample - Submission of details reserved by Conditions 3 (Ground Investigations), 4 (Biodiversity Mitigation and Enhancement Plan), and 5 (Sustainable Building Measures) of S22/0079 at Grantham Honda, Tollemache Road North.

Hough On The Hill, S22/0869: T1 Ornamental Plum - Selectively reduce lateral spread. Reduce branch to west by up to 2 metres and spread over. Reduce spread by 3 metres to neighbouring property. T2 Mature Lime - Reduce height and spread all round by 2 meters. T3 Mature Walnut - Reduce spread that is trespassing in to neighbouring property by up to 2 meters and crown lift to obtain an end height clearance above ground level of 3.5 meters. T4 Mature Apple - Remove Mistletoe - Wilderness Cottage, 3 Gelston Road.

Grantham, S22/0882: Mr Mikheil Davidans - Single storey shed attached to side of existing garage at 3 Oakdale Close.

Great Gonerby, S22/0883: Mr Alan Bedells - Removal of existing porch and creation of larger porch at 44 Pond Street.

Long Bennington, S22/0886: Mrs G Hall - Erection of dwelling (revised design for plot 2 dwelling following approval ref: S17/1676) at Alma Farm, 18 Main Road.

Witham On The Hill, S22/0888: Andy Cordial - Conversion of existing barn to two storey dwelling (amendments to S08/0987) at Palace Farm, Main Street.

Great Gonerby, S22/0900: Mr Robert Bailey - Two storey side extension, first floor rear extension, new porch and new double garage at 38 Grantham Road.

Grantham, S22/0904: Mr M Child - Erection of two storey side extension, two storey front extension and single storey rear extension at 70 Sandcliffe Road.

Ancaster, S22/0909: Mr Alan Bond - T1. Silver Birch. Reduce the height of the tree by approximately 40% and reduce the branches that are over the neighbours garden by 50% at 14 Roman Way.

Harlaxton, S22/0910: Mr Robert Langhama - T1. Willow. To reduce the tree to the height of the fence retaining the tree as part of the hedge at 17 Rectory Lane.

Claypole, S22/0943: Mr David Clelland - Demolition of lobby and garage. Erection of single storey extensions and erection of detached garage at Caolasnacoan, 4 Rectory Lane.

Foston, S22/0917: Mr Paul Townsend - Compliance with conditions 1 and 2 of planning approval SK.1005/88(10668), to ensure that an agricultural tie is not attached to the site at Goldcrest, Allington Lane.

Grantham, S22/0921: Mr Carl Harris - Non material amendments to permission S21/0524 to amend external wall finish from brickwork to render at 3 Welwyn Close.

Aisby, S22/0932: Mr Mark Wood - Erection of side extension to existing garage to create a triple bay garage with accommodation above at Aisby Manor, Mere Lane.

Grantham, S22/0939: Mr and Mrs Swales - Proposed first floor extension to side at 25 Worcester Road.

Grantham, S22/0950: Mr Stuart Coleman - Listed building consent for the replacement and alterations to shopfront at 1 Market Place.

Ropsley, S22/0959: Mr J Chandler - Replace existing conservatory with garden room at 12 Grantham Road.

Marston, S22/0962: Mr Steve Richards - Approval of details of Condition 3 (materials) of planning permission S21/1224 at Mill Farm House, Barkston Road.