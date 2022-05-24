The latest planning applications in the Grantham area
Proposals for a new diner off the A1 and for works at a hospice are among the latest plans near you.
Irnham, S22/0863: Mr Tom Bagge - Replacement of pea gravel path with more accessible level and safe route by excavation to a depth of 200mm laying a geotextile membrane in a 150mm sandwich of sand and topped with Tobermore Retro Block Paving (Bracken) in a herringbone layout at St Andrew’s Church, Corby Road.
Corby Glen, S22/0899: Mrs Lisa Johnson - Construction of two storey timber garage, with personal workshop area, storage and wc to ground floor and living area to first floor at 10 Coronation Road.
Colsterworth, S22/0927: Mrs Margaret White - Replacement of existing Diner with purpose built new American-style Diner at A1 Truckstop, Bourne Road.
Harlaxton, S22/0927: Tina Jones - Works to trees at 19 Parklands Drive.
Folkingham, S22/0933: Mrs Judith Hil - Works to trees at 8 Market Place.
Syston, S22/0941: Mr Graham Watkin - Works to tree at Maple Grove, Church Lane.
Stubton, S22/0961: Mr and Mrs Pollard - One and a half storey side extension to host dwelling, including the creation of a first floor at Mayglen, Brandon Road.
Grantham, S22/0965: Mr D Coates - Insertion of two flush casement windows to match adjacent windows. Replacement door to match the existing door at 3 Castlegate.
Grantham, S22/0966: Mr Chris Tyrer - Replace the existing roof tiles with new to match the existing at 12A Elmer Street North.
Londonthorpe, S22/0967: Mr Keith Norris - Works to trees at The Grange, Church Lane.
Grantham, S22/0972: Mr N Ingall - Proposed boundary fencing to be installed between 86 and 88 Barrowby Road - Adjacent Highway. Landscaping to carpark including 60no. new trees at St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice, 86 Barrowby Road.
Skillington, S22/0975: Mr and Mrs C Meads - Removal of rear conservatory. Ground floor extension to rear and first floor extension at Hillside Cottage, The Square.
Witham On The Hill, S22/0988: Mr Andrew Czajka - Non Material Amendment for application to S19/0873. Addition of a balcony to serve master bedroom at St Halina, Bottom Street.
Barrowby, S22/0989: Mr Simon Brodie - T1. Willow remove and grind stump at The Grange, Low Road.
Foston, S22/0993: Mr Tom Reynolds - Rear single storey extension at Springhill House, Back Lane.
Foston, S22/0996: Mr Andrew Sprawson - Erection of single storey extension to provide self contained annexe accommodation at 3 Farm Close.
Corby Glen, S22/1002: Mr Mark Hamblin - Erection of single dwelling and garage within grounds of The Presbytery at The Presbytery, 32 High Street.
Corby Glen, S22/1003: Mr Mark Hamblin - Listed building consent for works associated with the erection of single dwelling and garage within grounds of The Presbytery at The Presbytery, 32 High Street.