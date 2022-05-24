Proposals for a new diner off the A1 and for works at a hospice are among the latest plans near you.

Irnham, S22/0863: Mr Tom Bagge - Replacement of pea gravel path with more accessible level and safe route by excavation to a depth of 200mm laying a geotextile membrane in a 150mm sandwich of sand and topped with Tobermore Retro Block Paving (Bracken) in a herringbone layout at St Andrew’s Church, Corby Road.

Corby Glen, S22/0899: Mrs Lisa Johnson - Construction of two storey timber garage, with personal workshop area, storage and wc to ground floor and living area to first floor at 10 Coronation Road.

Photo drawings for the project engineering work credit: istock/GeorgiMironi (55240774)

Colsterworth, S22/0927: Mrs Margaret White - Replacement of existing Diner with purpose built new American-style Diner at A1 Truckstop, Bourne Road.

Harlaxton, S22/0927: Tina Jones - Works to trees at 19 Parklands Drive.

Folkingham, S22/0933: Mrs Judith Hil - Works to trees at 8 Market Place.

Syston, S22/0941: Mr Graham Watkin - Works to tree at Maple Grove, Church Lane.

Stubton, S22/0961: Mr and Mrs Pollard - One and a half storey side extension to host dwelling, including the creation of a first floor at Mayglen, Brandon Road.

Grantham, S22/0965: Mr D Coates - Insertion of two flush casement windows to match adjacent windows. Replacement door to match the existing door at 3 Castlegate.

Grantham, S22/0966: Mr Chris Tyrer - Replace the existing roof tiles with new to match the existing at 12A Elmer Street North.

Londonthorpe, S22/0967: Mr Keith Norris - Works to trees at The Grange, Church Lane.

Grantham, S22/0972: Mr N Ingall - Proposed boundary fencing to be installed between 86 and 88 Barrowby Road - Adjacent Highway. Landscaping to carpark including 60no. new trees at St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice, 86 Barrowby Road.

Skillington, S22/0975: Mr and Mrs C Meads - Removal of rear conservatory. Ground floor extension to rear and first floor extension at Hillside Cottage, The Square.

Witham On The Hill, S22/0988: Mr Andrew Czajka - Non Material Amendment for application to S19/0873. Addition of a balcony to serve master bedroom at St Halina, Bottom Street.

Barrowby, S22/0989: Mr Simon Brodie - T1. Willow remove and grind stump at The Grange, Low Road.

Foston, S22/0993: Mr Tom Reynolds - Rear single storey extension at Springhill House, Back Lane.

Foston, S22/0996: Mr Andrew Sprawson - Erection of single storey extension to provide self contained annexe accommodation at 3 Farm Close.

Corby Glen, S22/1002: Mr Mark Hamblin - Erection of single dwelling and garage within grounds of The Presbytery at The Presbytery, 32 High Street.

Corby Glen, S22/1003: Mr Mark Hamblin - Listed building consent for works associated with the erection of single dwelling and garage within grounds of The Presbytery at The Presbytery, 32 High Street.