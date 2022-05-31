Proposals for a new solar farm and the construction of homes on a former hotel site are among the latest plans near you.

Grantham, S22/0553: Mr Alexander Cowie - Installation of hardstanding to provide additional car parking on grassed recreational area at 6 Belvoir Avenue.

Corby Glen, S22/0605: Mr Robert Baines - Demolition of two existing chimneys an erection of replacement chimneys (Brick) at 2 Church Street.

Long Bennington, S22/0789: Mr Tristan Goff - Submission of details required by condition 4 and 5 of planning permission S21/1516 at Bosworth 8A Main Road.

Castle Bytham, S22/0856: Mr Bill Sacker - Erection of detached garage to northern side of dwelling at Owls Lodge, Morkery Lane.

Bitchfield, S22/0948: Mr David Evans - External alterations to walls, roof, guttering, replacement windows and doors, insertion of 3 x dormer windows and 6 x rooflights, replacement of door with a window, rendering of annexe, internal alterations, installation of air source heat pump, solar panels on secondary building at Crown House, Main Street.

Barkston, S22/0954: Strip off existing main building roof materials, and ‘lean too’ rear sections and re-roof using a ‘Sandtoft’ clay pantile to match the existing, new treated softwood counter battens to be mechanically fixed to each individual rafter to form ventilated void above the existing naturalised roof infill (Infill not affected by proposed works). All ridges, verges etc to be wet pointed (dentil slip infill detail to clay ridge tiles) at the Stag Inn, Church Street.

Claypole, S22/0976: Gemma Latham - Compliance with conditions 2, 3, 4, 5 and 7 for PP S18/0912 at Fen Cottage, 2 Barnby Lane.

Grantham, S22/0980: Tony Sharpe - Erection of porch and alterations to dwelling at 8 Winchester Road.

Grantham, S22/0978: Mr Mark Howard - Full (detailed) planning application for the erection of 8 (no) 3-bedroom houses and associated vehicular access at former Shirley Croft Hotel site, Harrowby Road.

Ancaster, S22/0984: Bellway Homes - Submission of details reserved by condition 9 of permission S20/1169 - Construction Management Plan and Method Statement at land north of Wilsford Lane.

Grantham, S22/0999: Kevin Davey - Demolish existing single garage and replacement single storey side and rear extension at 10 Portmarnock Way.

Corby Glen, S22/1005: Mr Dale Meredith - Application for Approval of Details Reserved by Conditions 2,3,4,7,8,9 & 11 of planning permission S21/1210 regarding Estate Road Phasing and Completion plan, Drainage, Construction Management Plan, Fire hydrant, Landscape Management and Pedestrian crossing at Ferndale House, Swinstead Road.

Grantham, S22/1010: Ropsley Farms Ltd - Change of use of the two agricultural sheds to B8 use (storage and distribution) at Hill Top Farm, Harrowby Lane.

Long Bennington, S22/1014: Mr and Mrs Barker - First floor side extension, the addition of dormer windows and the conversion of the garage to form an annex at 1 Vicarage Lane.

Easthorpe, S22/1021: Melton Council - Full Planning Application for the Construction of a Solar Farm together with all Associated Work, Equipment and Necessary Infrastructure at Fields OS 6700, 6722 and 5200, Muston Lane.

Ancaster, S22/1027: Mr John Hayter - Proposed single storey extension to the rear of existing dwelling at 10 Mercia Drive.

Stainby, S22/1029: Mrs Marilyn Kennedy - Proposed single storey rear extension, porch to front of existing dwelling at 2 Colsterworth Road.

Harlaxton, S22/1032: Mr G Cakebread - Formation of agricultural access (revised proposal following S21/2046) at The Drift.

Grantham, S22/1033: Mr Jake Ayre - Prior notification for a proposed larger home extension; extending 4.0m beyond the rear elevation with a maximum ridge height of 3.6m and an eaves height of 2.5m at 55 New Beacon Road.

Claypole, S22/1046: Bridget Rosewell - Demolition of single storey projection and garage/outbuildings and erection of single storey extension, along with alterations to raised terracing and steps. Addition of Two Air Source Heat Pumps at Cromwell House, 2 Main Street.

Claypole, S22/1047: Mr John Shead - Erection of single storey rear extension and the conversion of garage to habitable room at Fairview, 9 Oster Fen Lane.

Grantham, S22/1051: Mr Peter Burrows - Replacement pedestrian gate and brick piers at 5 Lindpet House.

Grantham, S22/1060: Mr James Meanwell - Side extension to dwelling at 65 Fifth Avenue.

Castle Bytham, S22/1061: Mr Adrian Morgan - Two-story side extension and alterations to the existing patio. Resubmission of S21/2534 with additional dormer window at Plantation Lodge Farm, Morkery Lane.