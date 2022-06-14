Applications for a new ATM at a village store and a new solar installation are among the latest plans near you.

Grantham, S22/0982: Mr Keith Copeland - A 212.42 kWp Solar PV installation on the roofs of several BGB buildings at 357 Dysart Road.

Fulbeck, S22/1041: Lesley Frances - T0D33 - Malus - To fell at North View, High Street.

Long Bennington, S22/1084: Mr Tristan Goff - Addition of an orangery to the rear of property, alteration of window locations and sizes from original application S21/1516 at Bosworth, 8A Main Road.

South WItham, S22/1092: Mr James William - Installation of ATM installed through a secure panel to the left hand side of the shop front at 14 Annexe High Street.

South Witham, S22/1093: Mr James Williams - Internally illuminated Free Cash Withdrawals sign above ATM at 14 Annexe High Street.

Little Bytham, S22/1108: Mr M Parker - Erection of three detached dwellings at land alongside Poplar Rise.

Ancaster, S22/1113: Bellway Homes - Submission of details required by conditions 4 and 15 of planning permission ref S20/1169 at land north of Wilsford Lane.

Grantham, S22/1116: Mr D Goodridge - Application for approval of reserved matters relating to appearance, landscaping, layout and scale for 17 (no) dwellings for over 55s pursuant to outline planning permission S18/1408 at Spittlegate Farm, Gorse Lane.

Folkingham, S22/1125: Mr J Wright and Ms S Neale - Proposed single storey flat roof extension at 8 Bourne Road.

Billingborough, S22/1179: Mr Sturdy - Replacement windows at 2 Folkingham Road.