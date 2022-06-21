The latest planning applications in the Grantham area
Proposals for a new care hire site and hot tub show room and tree works at Grantham Hospital are among the latest plans near you.
Stainby, S22/0480: HSSP Architects Ltd (Agent) - Change of use from agricultural paddock to equestrian including new stable building and yard at land west of Tower Hill Farm, Water Lane.
Ancaster, S22/0994: Mr Stephen Allenby - To remove 6no windows and replace with new hardwood windows fitted with heritage double glazing units, like for like at Flat 11 Ancaster Hall, 13 Ermine Street.
Fulbeck, S22/1012: Mr Alan Gibson - Erection of single storey front extension at Pear Tree Cottage, Washdyke Lane.
Aisby, S22/1034: Paul Atherton - Approval of details reserved by conditions 2 (Materials), 4 (Hedgerow Management Plan), 5 (Planting Scheme) and 8 (Contamination Verification Report) of S21/1175 (Reserved Matters relate to erection of 2 dwellings) at Mr J B Arch, Green Lane.
Lobthorpe, S22/1132: Hiresh Pankhania - The proposal is to install electronic communications apparatus on behalf of EE Ltd at Woodbine Farm, Morkery Lane.
Ancaster, S22/1075: Mr Coney - Installation of roof mounted 129kW solar PV system comprising of 340 x Canadian Solar 380w solar modules at Shipley Structures Ltd, Maddocks Park, Willoughby Road.
Grantham, S22/1103: Mr A Bailey - Strip asbestos cladding from retained industrial unit and reclad. Erect car hire booth and wash bay. Separate existing site into 2No plots, plot 1 Sui Generis Use Class for Car Hire, plot 2 E1(a) / B8 use. Utilise extant approved access for entry to site at former Travis Perkins site, Harlaxton Road.
Grantham, S22/1106: Mr Albianclaymo - Proposed single storey rear and side extension at 30 Longcliffe Road.
Grantham, S22/1127: Mr Nick Harrison - TPO T30 (Tag 308) Common lime: Remove dead wood and cut back exposed upper live branching to a consistent level. Remove basal suckers. TPO T32 (Tag 307) Common lime: Remove dead wood. Remove basal suckers to facilitate further inspection. TPO T33 (Tag 306) Beech: Lift crown all round to 2.5m. Remove dead wood at Grantham and District Hospital, 101 Manthorpe Road.
Barrowby, S22/1130: A McKeen - Single storey rear extension at 6 Hurst Crescent.
Grantham, S22/1137: Mr J Richards - Erection of 6 dwellings (outline planning permission with all matters reserved) at land north of 17-20 Mount Street.
Grantham, S22/1141: Mr Graham Brewer - Extension to the side of the property to facilitate more comfortable living space and safer stairs at 2 Ogden Square, Gonerby Road.
Grantham, S22/1142: Mr Paul Smith - Works to trees at 50 Harrowby Road.
Harlaxton, S22/1143: Mr Colin Ansell - Proposed first floor side extension. Proposed loft conversion with flat-roofed dormer. The erection of a single storey rear extension and side porch at 7 The Drift.
Barrowby, S22/1144: Mr Cameron Ford - Works to trees at Barrowby House, Church Street.
Barrowby, S22/1145: Mr Tim Clayton - Proposed erection of a single-storey rear extension, first-floor extension over existing property, double-storey front/side extension and single-storey side garage extension at Scalford Lodge, Low Road.
Barrowby, S22/1147: Mr G Ritchie - Rear extension and change of use of garage to residential accommodation at 8 Manor Road.
Corby Glen, S22/1148: Mr & Mrs Jonathan Cook - Replacement of glass roof to rear extension with flat roof and minor modifications to rear elevation at 5 St Johns Drive.
Harlaxton, S22/1152: Mr Adrian Bower - Demolish existing rear conservatory and rebuild single storey extension in same location with larger footprint (7.4m x 6m). Reposition garden retaining wall at 67 High Street.
Folkingham, S22/1153: Mr R Black - Installation of wood burner (stove) in living room, installation of wood burner (stove) in kitchen, replace electrical consumer unit in kitchen rear lobby (Retrospective) at 1 Sleaford Road.
Grantham, S22/1159: Mr and Mrs Gurung - Erection of single storey front extension at 8 Sandcliffe Road.
Claypole, S22/1161: Mr Richard Flewitt - Submission of details reserved by condition 7 (Verification Report) of planning permission S18-0912 at Fen Cottage, 2 Barnby Lane.
Swayfield, S22/1163: Mr M Mills - Alterations to boundary fencing (Re-submission following S22/0384) at 38 Corby Road.
Fulbeck, S22/1167: Toby Corsan - T1 - Maple- To Fell. T2-Cherry Plum - Prune/Reshape. Reduce height and width by 1.5-2m. T3 - Conifer- Remove lower branch at The Russets, Washdyke Lane.
Grantham, S22/1170: Mr Andrew Graves - Erection of a new changing block (amendments to S22/0278) at The Priory Ruskin Academy, Rushcliffe Road.
Marston, S22/1175: Mr Steve Richards - Discharge of conditions 3 (materials) of planning permission S21/1224 at Mill Farm House, Barkston Road.
Grantham, S22/1178: Mr H Lewczuk-Tilley - Loft conversion to bedroom with new rear dormer at 20 Redcross Street.
Westborough, S22/1188: Mrs & Mrs Fran & Gill Smith-Evison - Application for Proposed Equestrian Centre to include Livery & proposed temporary (2 year) essential need living accommodation at Clensey Lane.
Claypole, S22/1189: Mr Pocock - Development of 2 single storey residential units at land to the rear of 128 Main Road.
Grantham, S22/1215: MG Motor UK Ltd - Sign A - 1off internally illuminated folded dibond ‘MG Motor’ totem sign Sign B - 1off set of internally illuminated acrylic ‘Grantham MG ‘ individual letters Sign C - 1off set of internally illuminated acrylic ‘MG Motor’ individual letters. Sign D - 1off internally illuminated moulded ‘MG’ logo. Sign E - 1off non illuminated glaze mounted folded dibond ‘Welcome’ sign. Sign F - 1off internally illuminated moulded ‘MG’ logo. Sign G - 1off set of internally illuminated acrylic ‘MG Motor’ individual letters. Sign H - 1off internally illuminated moulded ‘MG’ logo. Sign I - 1off set of internally illuminated acrylic ‘MG Motor’ individual letters at Grantham Honda, Tollemache Road North.
Witham On The Hill, S22/1224: Mr Andrew Czajka - Proposed front porch, internal alterations, roof lights and other external alterations including first floor balcony at St Halina, Bottom Street.
Castle Bytham, S22/1226: Cooper - Ash (yellow) -Remove Ash (red) – Pollard at Spring Cottage, 18 Water Lane.
Catle Bytham, S22/1227: Cartledge - Removal of yew tree (indicated by yellow dot) at 14 Lane.