The latest planning applications in the Grantham area

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 09:00, 28 June 2022

Proposals for a new travellers site and flats above high street shops are among the latest plans near you.

Billingborugh, S22/1070: Mr Chris Lawes - Discharge of Condition 4 of planning permission ref S21/2027 at 56 High Street.

Foston, S22/1022: Mr Ishmael Steele - Change of use from agricultural land to use as a residential caravan site for one gypsy / traveller family group; containing 7 plots (comprised of a total of 12 touring caravans and 11 static caravans) each with no more than two utility buildings, stable block and paddock land; formation of a new access, hardstanding for parking and the installation of a package sewage treatment plant at Meadow View, Marshall Way.

Photo drawings for the project engineering work credit: istock/GeorgiMironi (55240774)
Grantham, S22/1146: Mr H Odedra - Change of use from retail to a mixed use of retail with 2 flats, including removal of external staircase at rear, changes to fenestration, alterations to shop front at 33 London Road.

Irnham, S22/1162: Mr Terry Lucking - Works to horse chestnut tree at Blacksmiths Cottage, Hawthorpe Road.

Irnham, S22/1164: Mr Terry Lucking - Works to oak tree at Blacksmiths Cottage, Hawthorpe Road.

Grantham, S22/1191: Mr Donald Lambert - Amendment to approved scheme (S18/0840 - Prior notification under Part 3 Class O for change of use from office (B1) to 7 dwellings (C3)) from 7 flats to 6 flats at 28 Flat Avenue Road.

Colsterworth, S22/1191: Mr and Mrs D Bland - Proposed single storey side extension replacing existing single garage at 9 Colster Way.

Pointon, S22/1196: Mr & Mrs I Mansell - Proposed garage with games room above at 8 Pethley Lane.

Grantham, S22/1197: Ms Vivienne Ly - Works to trees at Hillside, 19 Beacon Lane.

Pointon, S22/1201: Mr and Mrs J Bancroft - Single storey side and two storey rear extensions & porch to back door at 57 High Street.

Grantham, S22/1202: Mr Lee Johnson - Multi Stemmed Sycamore tree to be technically dismantled and taken down to ground level at 7 High Street.

Billingborough, S22/1214: Ms Vicki Culverhouse - Conversion of first floor from three Offices to a 1-bed self-contained flat at 3 High Street.

Grantham, S22/1207: Mr Robert Spencer - Submission of details reserved by condition 7 (Construction Method Statement and Management Plan) of planning approval S21/0840 (APP/E2530/W/21/3285057) at 141 Stamford Street.

Pointon, S22/1212: Mr T French - Double storey side extension at 45 West Road.

South Witham, S22/1216: Spencer - To fell Maple. To fell Conifer at 5 High Street.

Caythorpe, S22/1217: Mr Will Hollingworth - Erection of 2 (no) 5-bed detached houses and associated garages at 9 Waterloo Road.

Harrowby, S22/1233: Mr D Parry - Prior notification for the conversion of a former farm building for use as three dwellings at Harrowby Farm Yard, Hall Lane.

Aisby, S22/1235: Mr P Kermeen - Conversion of existing agricultural building (sited to the northern boundary of Wildwood) into a single dwelling, with the provision and insertion of new windows and roof windows to provide natural light to all habitable rooms at Wildwood, Nightingale Lane.

Ingoldsby, S22/1223: Mr and Mrs T Woodward - Application for approval of Reserved Matters relating to access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale in connection with outline application no. S21/0920 (erection of a detached dwelling and garage) at Green Gates, Grantham Road.

Grantham, S22/1229: Ms Tracy Thorp - Proposed two storey side extension at 52 Kenilworth Road.

Grantham, S22/1234: Sue Gordon - Submission of details reserved by condition 3 (materials) of planning permission S22/0001 at The Kings School, Brook Street.

Great Gonerby, S22/1239: Mrs Sandra Brennan - Non material amendments to permission S22/0710 to amend the size of the approved porch at Shire Cottage, 7 Marratts Lane.

South Witham, S22/1241: Mr Chris Bullimore - Residential Development (Outline application) at land to the south of Mill Lane.

Caythorpe, S22/1245: Mr Theo Pywowarczuk - Remove 1x yew tree nearest the to ground level. Crown reduce the 3 remaining yew trees by 30%. Crown lift oak and remove lower limb at Templeway House, 17 Chapel Lane.

