Proposals for repairs of historic town centre shop fronts and for fibre broadband at a sports club are among the latest plans near you.

Grantham, S22/0717: Mrs Caroline Lewis - Replacement single glazed windows to wooden slimline double glazed sash windows at 8 Swinegate.

Little Bytham, S22/0872: Mrs Katharine Denyer - Relocation of access and gate. Erection of fencing in location of existing access and gate at 40 Station Road.

Photo drawings for the project engineering work credit: istock/GeorgiMironi (55240774)

Long Bennington, S22/1139: Mr Mark - Proposed conservatory to front of existing dwelling at 2 Sparrow Lane.

Colsterworth, S22/1243: Mr Rich Cooper - Solar PV system totalling ~ 0.376MWp on the roof of a grain store building. Panels will be sited on East and West facing roof areas.

-The proposed system will be on a shallow pitched roof so the visual impact and risk of glare will be very low.

-Panels will be mounted less than 200mm from the plane of the roof in all cases.

-Panels will not be sited within 1m of an external edge of the roof .

-Equipment will be removed from the roof once it reaches the end of its useful life at Honey Pot Lane.

Folkingham, S22/1242: Mr Richard Black - Install replacement windows and front door at 1 Sleaford Road.

Grantham, S22/1244: Mr Douglas Williams - Listed building consent for the repair and alteration of shopfront. Any modern repairs and/or interventions are to be removed from site and the resulting sections repaired using traditional materials and methods at 84 Westgate.

Folkingham, S22/1250: Mr & Mrs J Payne - Proposed single storey rear extension at 9 Churchfields Road.

Grantham, S22/1253: Grantham UPP - Erection and siting of fibre exchange telecommunications infrastructure to provide a full fibre (gigabit) to the premises service at Grantham & District Indoor Bowling Club, Trent Road.

Grantham, S22/1257: Mr Douglas Williams - Replacement existing shopfront door and fanlight with a traditional hardwood shopfront door and fanlight at 19 High Street.

Millthorpe, S22/1263: Mr and Mrs Goodchild - To erect a single storey rear extension at 9 Village Streets.

Grantham, S22/1268: Next Retail - Erection of replacement fascia signs at Unit 1, Augustin Retail Park, Sankt Augustin Way.

Allington, S22/1269: Mr Graeme Still - Convert existing garage into annexe at Home Farm, The Farm House, Allington Lane.

Grantham, S22/1270: Mr and Mrs Blaylock - Single storey extension to rear of dwelling at 16 Winchester Road.

Swinstead, S22/1276: Mr Marcus Whitwell - Works to T1 and T2 sycamore trees at Swinstead Hall, Park Road.