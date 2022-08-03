A proposal for a new twin orthopaedic theatre at Grantham Hospital us among the latest planning applications near you.

Great Ponton, S22/1259: Mr S Adams - Section 73 application to remove Condition 8 (Soft Landscaping Details) and vary Condition 9 (Soft Landscaping Implementation) of planning permission S20/1858 to remove the obligation to provide further landscaping, and allow the development to be carried out in accordance with the approved landscaping details on land at High Dike.

Ancaster, S22/1364: Bellway Homes - Submission of details in relation to the First Schedule (relating to S20/1169), 1.1 Affordable Housing Scheme. See attached Affordable Housing Scheme at land off Wilsford Lane.

Colsterworth, S22/1323: Mr and Mrs Kerby - 2 storey side extension at 23 High Street.

Osgodby, S22/1350: Mr Iain Hart - Erection of building to provide secure storage for machinery and consumables for forestry work ( fencing materials - posts, wire ect, guards, tree plants) at Osgodby Farm, Hall Lane.

Grantham, S22/1351: Mr Callum Jones - The construction of a new two storey, ultra-clean, twin orthopaedic theatre suite for United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust. The building will replace two temporary ‘vanguard’ theatre units at the Trust’s Grantham & District Hospital site, which have been removed to accommodate the construction phase of works. The project will provide two theatre suites, inclusive of the associated preparation, utility and ancillary spaces for the specialist staff members at the hospital at Grantham and District Hospital, 101 Manthorpe Road.

Harlaxton, S22/1391: Mr and Mrs Bason - Erection of conservatory to the rear at 49 High Street.

Grantham, S22/1394: Mr Richard Pym - Single storey rear and side extension at 55 Hamilton Road.

Fulbeck, S22/1399: Mr Toby Corsan - T1- Crab Apple. To Fell. T2. Gum bully. Remove branches that overhang neighbouring property, remove sections of tree that have grown through the fence, thin multiple branches at trunk level and reduce overall tree height around 2.0m-3m to regain control. T3. Silver birch- Remove top branches at The Russets, Washdyke Lane.

Ancaster, S22/1401: Mr Steve Turner - Removal of 2 internal walls to the rear of the property / installation of new air source heat pump / installation on new multi-fuel burner with external flue to rear of property / Installation of Patio doors in existing window opening to rear elevation at 47 Ermine Street.

Billingborough, S22/1409: Amy Tibbits - Dismantle No 1 Corsican Pine in sections to ground level, clearing all from site to enable repairs to wall for heathland safety purposes at Hurn Farm, 23 Low Street.

Foston, S22/1410: Mrs Walton - Erection of two storey side extension at 1 Chapel Lane.

Pickworth, S22/1416: Mrs S Richardson - Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) of S20/1734 to relocate the garage agreed under S21/1646 at Lodge Farm, Lenton Road.

Great Gonerby, S22/1418: Mrs And Mrs N And L Baxter - Non material amendment to permission S22/0459 to amend external wall finish from brickwork to render at 19 Belvoir Gardens.

Great Gonerby, S22/1425: Dr Shridar Kamath - Ash T1 - Crown lift to 5m above ground and reduce in height by approx 4m at 4 Church Lane.

Westborough, S22/1427: Mrs Ann Lund - Replacement of post and rail fencing like for like on northern boundary. Installation of new boundary post and rail fencing to replace dilapidated old fence of mixed material (wire and trellis). Replace gate with painted softwood gate, to be hung on the original gate pins set into the existing brick pillars at The Old Rectory, Town Street.

Ancaster, S22/1434: Dr Zubair Alam - Erection of a timber car port to the front of the dwelling. Alterations resulting in new windows and doors at 120 Ermine Street.

Harlaxton, S22/1436: Mrs Sue Flindall - T1 - Reduce Cherry at front of property in height by 1-1.5m and in spread by 3m at 63 High Street.

Grantham, S22/1440: Ms R Wilde - Erection of single storey rear extension at 61 South Parade.

Grantham, S22/1447: Mr and Mrs Lockham - First floor side extension and single storey rear extension at 265 Barrowby Road.

Harlaxton, S22/1450: Mrs Sue Flindall - T2 - Crown Raise the lowest branches up to a minimum of 4m above the apex of the roof. Reduce remaining canopy up to the boundary line only by up to 1m so it ties in the rest of the tree at Ivy Cottage, 28 High Street.

Londonthorpe, S22/1471: Mrs Natalie Durney-Knight - Removal of section of hedgerow to create temporary construction access for the installation of a new potable water pipeline at Newgate Lane.

Woolsthorpe by Belvoir, S22/1236: Mrs J Jones - Change of use of dwelling (C3) to residential care for a solo child (C2) at Cliff View, Sedgebrook Road.

Grantham, S22/1310: Mrs Andrea Brothwell - Erection of a 1.4m fence to the front of the dwelling at 2 Hamilton Road.

Caythorpe, S22/1389: Mr and Mrs Anthony Crawford - Submission of details reserved by Conditions 3 (Ground Investigations), 4 (Construction Management Plan), 6 (Hard and Soft Landscaping Details), and 7 (Sustainable Building Measures) of S21/2135 (Erection of 1(no) 3-bed self-build dwelling) at Craggs Farm, 29 Church Lane.

Colsterworth, S22/1398: Mrs Jennifer Johns - 1. Removal of dead branches from ash tree in the property car park 2. Removal of ash tree (tag.0345) on southern edge of main car park - ash has failed to flush. 3. Removal of ash tree (tag.0346) from north edge of main car park, after suffering from ash dieback at Woolsthorpe Manor, 23 Newton Way.

Little Bytham, S22/1400: Ms Deanna Wade - Non material amendment to S21/0511 - Change the exterior finish of the new dormer cheeks and install one additional velux rooflight at The Kilns, Creeton Road.

Barrowby, S22/1406: Mrs L Eizzard - Non material amendments to permission S22/0303 to replace flat roof with pitched and to move flank wall of single storey rear extension at Honey Pot House, Low Road.

South Witham, S22/1407: Mr Richard Bowdery - Replace roof structure and tiles / construct new rear 1st floor bedroom extension / new window to rear of house at 27 Water Lane.

Fulbeck, S22/1467: Miss Stephanie Sheehan - To trim approximately 0.4m off the top of the trees due to our live conductor running through the trees at Pickers Mallow, Scotts Hill.

Grantham, S22/1426: Mr Ian Martin - Erection of proposed single storey detached garden room at 11 Dovedale Close.

Corby Glen, S22/1428: Hannah Guy - Submission of details reserved by Condition 7 (Materials) of S19/2235 (Residential development of 66 dwellings with associated infrastructure, access and open space) at land adjacent to fire station off Bourne Road.

Grantham, S22/1439: Mr Julian Coles - Erection of railings to the boundary between the National School & St Wulframs churchyard at National Junior School, Castlegate.

Castle Bytham, S22/1443: Ms Judith Willmott - Removal of tree at 19 Cumberland Gardens.

Harlaxton, S22/1458: Clive Hewitt Architect Ltd - Conversion of existing garage to Home Office, extend existing roof to form porch at 12 High Street.

Harlaxton, S22/1461: Mr Craig Potter - Ash Trees. Propose to fell and replace with Birch trees at 8 Rectory Lane.

Harlaxton,S22/1472: Mr Kevin Lawry - Large Horse Chestnut (T2) - Prune back to our fence line. Prune another low hanging one at the rear of garage at 3 Pond Street.

Harlaxton, S22/1474: Mr and Mrs B Hale - Erection of a two storey rear extension and a single storey rear extension. The erection of a new canopy roof to the north side and the erection of a car port to the side of the dwelling at 1 The Drift.

Grantham, S22/1493: Mr Kieran Glider - G1 - Group of trees situated in the KGGS grounds, prune back to the boundary line for the entire height of the canopy at 7 Garden Close.

Barrowby ,S22/1500: Mr and Mrs Jason Lupton - Erection of single storey front and rear extension and erection of single storey car pot to the side at Highlands, 2 Lawson Leas.

Oasby, S22/1502: Mr P Sear - Proposed garden room extension at Oasby Mill, Mill Lane.

Ancaster, S22/1513: Mrs Judith Hill - T2 - Remove 3 conifers & T1 - reduce Hazel to height of gate post in rear garden at Hallgarth, 17 Ermine Street.

Long Bennington, S22/1518: Mr and Mrs M Newton - Submission of details reserved by condition 4 (Landscaping/Planting) of planning approval S22/0027 at land adjacent to Parklands.

Skillington, S22/1523: Frank Hedley - Section 211 Notice: Felling of 1 conifer tree at Ladies Mantle Cottage, Lords Lane.