A proposal to extend a doctors surgery is among the latest plans near you.

Great Gonerby, S21/1827: Mr Richard Harris - Conversion of barns into 2no self-contained dwellings (4 bed & 3 bed) at 20 High Street.

Ancaster, S22/1453: Mr David Sayer - Change of use of former printing room to a self-contained office space and rent out commercially. Replace a removed external staircase, replace door and windows with UPVC and create a downstairs toilet area for the exclusive use of the office at Ancaster Parish Hall, Ermine Street.

Ancaster, S22/1457: Bellway Homes - Submission of details reserved by condition 4 of planning approval ref S21/2500 at land north of Wilsford Lane.

Harlaxton, S22/1459L Mr Clive Hewitt - Conversion of existing garage to Home Office, extend existing roof to form porch at 12 High Street.

Long Bennington, S22/1459: Mr Alvey - Erection of two detached dwellings to the rear No.90 to No.94 Main Road.

Hough on the Hill, S22/1482: Mr K Blyth - Erection of a single storey dwelling. at land to the north of Thompson's Lane.

Grantham, S22/1483: Grantham College - Retrospective consent for the addition of roof vents to help with condensation issues at Stonebridge House, Stonebridge Road.

Harlaxton, S22/1505: Simon Richardson - Extension and alterations to side, rear and front of existing medical practice to provide 'day surgery' facility and other accommodation improvements at The Welby Practice, Swine Hill.

Bitchfield, S22/1510: Mr David Evans - External and internal alterations comprising re-pointing, re-roofing with slate, replacement windows, guttering and internal doors, insertion of three dormer windows to east elevation and six rooflights to west and south elevations, replace door with window on south elevation, rendering of annex and new staircase, remove internal partitions in ground floor bathroom and first floor bedroom, install new partitions on first and second floor to provide bathrooms, install air source heat pump and solar panels on secondary buildings at Crown House, Main Street.

Lenton, S22/1515: Mrs Helen Bradstock - Installation of secondary glazing (anglian) on one ground floor window and one first floor window at Lenton House, Ingoldsby Road.

Skillington, S22/1517: Mr Derrick Kirton - Removal of large, glazed windows and replace with rendered blockwork. Smaller windows to be installed in 2 triangular panels at School Bank, Colsterworth Road.

Harlaxton, S22/1520: Aaron Labbate - Proposed single storey extension and conversion of existing outbuilding and replacement windows to the main dwelling at 20 Church Street.

Harlaxton, S22/1527: Mr Kevin Lawry - Large Horse Chestnut. To prune the tree back to the line of our boundary fence with 3 Pond Street at Piran House, 5 Pond Street.

Long Bennington, S22/1532: Mr John Gilmour - Single storey side extension to garage at 26 Vicarage Lane.

Castle Bytham, S22/1533: Mrs Wendy Lovell - Crown raise cedar tree to offer 2.5 clearance at Willow Rise, Water Lane.

Denton, S22/1538: Mrs Jane Venn - Keyland and Cypress Trees - To Fell. Christmas Tree - To Fell at Willowdene, Belvoir Road.

Welby, S22/1540: Mr and Mrs Paul Carter - Non material amendments to permission S20/0041 to change the existing garage to incorporate pitched roof and connect house to garage with flat roof and rooflights at 5 Long Row Cottages, Main Street.

Fulbeck, S22/1544: Mr and Mrs Anthony Graham - Demolition of garden wall, Erection of new 1.3m driveway gate, Installation of a flue to south elevation, Conversion of two garages and alterations to windows and doors at Pickers Mallow, Scotts Hill.

Fulbeck, S22/1545: Mr and Mrs Anthony Graham - Partial demolition of stone garden walls in a Conservation Area at Pickers Mallow, Scotts Hill.

Fulbeck, S22/1546: Mr and Mrs Anthony Graham - Holly Tree - To remove. at Pickers Mallow, Scotts Hill.

Welby, S22/1549: Mrs Chandler - Loft conversion with rooflights to rear roofslope at Wel-But Cottage, Church Lane.

Londonthorpe, S22/1555: Mr Trevor Cady - Proposed porch to front elevation at Mulberry Lodge, Newgate Lane.

Grantham, S22/1556: Catherine and Steve Clark - Proposed rear single story extension. Proposed infill porch extension. Proposed first floor addition. Proposed facade and roof alterations at 163 Barrowby Road.

Great Gonerby, S22/1562: Mr Andrew Johnson - Proposed two storey extension to the side and rear, the erection of a single storey extension to front of existing dwelling including external remodelling and erection of detached outbuilding at 41 Belton Lane.