More news, no ads

Proposals to convert a former pub into flats and to install a temporary classroom cabin at a school are among the latest plans near you.

Grantham, S22/1246: Miss Terri Rogers - Single storey side extension to existing outbuilding at 37 Hamilton Road.

Grantham, S22/1480: Mrs Chloe Source - Replacement of the existing external through the wall ATM with new model at 88 Westgate.

Photo drawings for the project engineering work credit: istock/GeorgiMironi (55240774)

Grantham, S22/1481: Mrs Chloe Source - Replacement of existing external ATM signage with new at 88 Westgate.

Horbling, S22/1491: Mr Kevin Ward - Change of use of the existing building from annexe (Class C3) to create 1no. holiday let (Class C3) at 39 Donington Road.

Grantham, S22/1507: Mr Andrew Wilson - Installation of a single storey Portakabin Ultima building to be used as temporary classroom accommodation for a period of 5 years at Walton Girls High School, Kitty Briggs Lane.

Grantham, S22/1522: Avison Young - Notification under regulation 5 of the Electronic Communications Code Regulations 2003 to Utilise Permitted Development Rights at C & G Concrete, Dysart Road.

Little Bytham, S22/1528: Dr Patrick Chanlder - Replacement play equipment at The Spinney, Creeton Road.

Claypole, S22/1559: Allison Homes - Full planning application for the residential development of 46 First Homes and 20 market homes alongside associated site infrastructure, open space and landscaping at land north of Doddington Lane.

Grantham, S22/1567: Mr J Priestley - Erection of four detached bungalows at land at 255 Harrowby Lane.

Colsterworth, S22/1568: Mr and Mrs Crossley - Non material amendment to S21/2044 (Changing proposed blue slate tiles to matching pantiles to the existing dwelling) at 44 High Street.

Denton, S22/1577: Mr Christopher Capewell - Removal of small section of internal wall to create a shower room at 75-76 Woodbine Cottage, Main Street.

Belton, S22/1578: Ms Sophia Waltham - Forming two penetrations in rear elevation external wall for foul waste pipe and bathroom extract at 8 Main Street.

Harlaxton, S22/1580: Aaron Labbate - Proposed single storey extension and conversion of existing outbuilding and replacement windows to the main dwelling at 20 Church Street.

South Witham, S22/1582: Ms Hannah Godbert - Fell Tree 1 and Tree 2 and Crown Thin Tree 3 at 37 High Street.

Barrowby, S22/1583: Mrs Katherine Kinnear - To fell T4 at Rocklands, Casthorpe Road.

Grantham, S22/1589: Mr Damien Wood - Single story extension to the rear of the property at 27 Redcliffe Road.

Grantham, S22/1593: Mr Graham Walden - Erection of a two storey extension to the rear at 197 Bridge End Road.

Grantham, S22/1594: Mr and Mrs T Swain - Erection of a single storey side extension at 7 Westerdale Road.

Grantham, S22/1597: Mrs Carter - Ground floor rear extension at 23 Tyndal Road.

Allington, S22/1601: Mr Graham Anderson - Repair and rebuild dry stone boundary wall with the replacement of pedestrian gates at Eastleigh, The Green.

Grantham, S22/1603: Mr J Cockroft - Conversion of building from public house (ground floor) with 2(no.) flats, to 6(no.) self-contained flats at 69 Castlegate.

Grantham, S22/1608: Mr D Coates - Replacement windows and lintels to listed building at 3 Castlegate.