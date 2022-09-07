Home   News   Article

The latest planning applications in the Grantham area

By Matthew Taylor
-
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 09:00, 07 September 2022

A proposal to change office space into a hotel is among the latest plans near you.

Stoke Rochford, S22/0332: Stoke Rochford Trustees - Change of use from office space to form a hotel, including associated function rooms for weddings and events at The Crewyards, Cringle Road.

Stoke Rochford, S22/0333: Stoke Rochford Trustees - Listed building consent for change of use from office space to form a hotel, including associated function rooms at The Crewyards, Cringle Road.

