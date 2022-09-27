A proposal to confirm details of a 199-home development is among the latest plans near you.

Woolsthorpe by Belvoir, S22/1552: Mr David Willows - Discharge of condition 6 (new window to Greyhound Cottage) of pp S21/0543 at Greyhound Cottage, Main Street.

Colsterworth, S22/1692: Mr Jonathan Gibbison - Submission of details reserved by Condition 3 (Ground Investigations), 4 (Tree Survey) and 5 (Sustainable Buildings) of S22/0615 at Street Record, Woodyard Close.

Photo drawings for the project engineering work credit: istock/GeorgiMironi (55240774)

Corby Glen, S22/1727: Mr Harry White - Submission of details reserved by Conditions 3 (Sustainable Building Measures), 4 (Construction Method Statement), 5 (Archaeological Investigation), 6 (Foul and Surface Water Drainage Details), 7 (Estate Road Phasing and Completion Plan), 8 (Phasing Plan and Timetable), 9 (Ground Investigation Works), 16 (Landscape Management Plan), 18 (Swinstead Road Bus Stops), 19 (Swinstead Road / Bourne Road junction works), and 22 (Ground Investigation Verification) of S21/1841 (Erection of 199 dwellings with associated infrastructure, access and open space) at land south of Bourne Road, north of Swinstead Road.

Colsterworth, S22/1732: Mr Jon Gibbison - Section 73 application to vary Condition 2 (Approved Plans) of planning permission S22/0615 (Construction of 2-storey detached dwelling and triple garage with studio above) to include the addition of a front porch and an orangery to the rear at Street Record, Woodyard Close.

Foston, S22/1761: Mr and Mrs Gilmore - Construction of a Replacement Dwelling at Ellensdale, Back Lane.

Long Bennington, S22/1781: Mr and Mrs P Jarram - Submission of details reserved by Conditions 3 (Tree Protection Plan), 4 (Method Statement), 5 (Landscaping Details), 6 (Surface Water Drainage) and 7 (Sustainable Buildings) of planning permission S21/1780 (Erection of 3no. holiday let units and use of existing static caravan for holiday let purposes) at Woodlands, Fen Lane.

Colsterworth, S22/1805: Mr Andrew Mumford - Proposed raised patio and attached rear timber pergola at Beech House, 7A Woodlands Drive.