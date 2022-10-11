More news, no ads

An application for a timber lodge to temporarily house agricultural workers is among the latest plans near you.

South Witham S22/1702: Mrs Jane Selby - Replacement of summer house with new wooden garden gazebo at 47 High Street.

Foston, S22/1737: Mr Charles Brunton - Erection of a timber lodge as temporary dwelling for agricultural workers at Lodge Farm, Newark Hill.

Grantham, S22/1796: Mr Chetan Shah - Submission of details reserved by condition 5 (access details) of S22/0105 (Change of use from 4no. Residential units to 7no. Residential units, including 2-storey side extension, changes to fenestration, alterations, new vehicle access, widening of existing vehicle access, changes to parking arrangement.) at Top Flat, 79 Barrowby Road.

Grantham, S22/1806: Mr L Cooper - Erection of three story town house (to provide 3 flats) including alteration to neighbouring listed building at land adjacent to 15 Swinegate.

Ancaster, S22/1826: Mr Martyn and James Simpson - Development of grain store with biomass boiler and roof mounted pv panels, agricultural machinery store, site office and hardstanding at Heathland House, High Dike.

Ropsley, S22/1844: Mr and Mrs Hicks - Extensions and alterations to existing house, conversion of existing outbuilding into a residential annex at 1 Peck Hill.

Great Gonerby, S22/1846: Lightsource SPV 187 Limited - Installation of battery storage and associated infrastructure at land at Gonerby Moor.

Swinstead, S22/1848: Daly - Remove 2 Ash trees (T1 & T2) to just above ground level at Tyton House, 11 Park Road.

Boothby Pagnell, S22/1850: Mr H Blake - Single storey extension to garage to form workshop at The Kingfishers, School Lane.

Billingborough, S22/1851: Mr D Hill - Double storey rear extension with single storey side extension at 12 Vine Court.

Boothby Pagnell, S22/1867: Mr T Blake - Rebuild Outbuilding following storm at The Old Rectory, Main Street.

Hougham, S22/1879: Mrs E Townsend - Application for Approval of Construction Management Plan required by Condition 3 of Planning Permission S22/0042 at centre of pond 51m from Sharpes Haulage Well, Hill Farm, Gelston Road.

Castle Bytham, S22/1897: P Scott -Reduction of maple tree to previous pruning points (red dot), 50% reduction to hawthorn trees (yellow dots), crown raise aspen tree to 2.5m (green dot) at Paddock Lodge, 3A Counthorpe Lane.

Little Bytham, S22/1899: Mr Shehroz - Erection of 2 storey, 4 bed dwellinghouse at land adjacent to Hill View off Station Road.

Clipsham, S22/1901: Lansdowne Restoration - Conversion and extension of agricultural buildings to form a single dwelling: (modifications to approved scheme) at Holywell Farm, Holywell Road.

Grantham, S22/1904: Mariya Sebastian - Proposed single storey extension at 51 High Meadow.

Castle Bytham, S22/1906: Wilson -Removal of a group of leylandii trees (red dot), ee-pollard and reduce back to previous pruning points of maple and holm oak (yellow dots) at Dove Cottage, Water Lane.

Frieston, S22/1911: Mr Paul Cobb - Repair and draught seal 6 original vertical sliding sash window frames, renew the sliding casements to pattern and fit 12mm slimline double-glazed units at 10 Frieston Green, Dever House, Frieston Road.

Carlton Scroop, S22/1921: Mr James Doherty - Section 73 application to remove conditions 8 and 10 of S22/0091 to allow the development to be permanent at 1 The Lodges, Main Street.

Grantham, S22/1971: Craig Horn - Notification under regulation 5 of the Electronic Communications Code Regulations 2003 to Utilise Permitted Development Rights to install electronic communications apparatus/development ancillary to radio equipment housing on behalf of Cornerstone at Vodafone 77682, Ruston Road, Alma Park Industrial Estate.