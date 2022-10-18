Proposals concerning a new 40-home development, solar farm and a 95km water pipeline are among the latest plans near you.

Folkingham, S22/1815: Alex Lomax - Request for an EIA Screening Opinion for a 27MW Solar Farm at Washdyke Farm, Billingborough Road.

Grantham, S22/1790: Mr James Taylor - One detached house & a pair of semi-detached houses (3 units) at 354 Harlaxton Road.

Grantham, S22/1847: Mrs Natalie Durney-Knight - Section 73 application to vary condition 13 (construction working hours) of S22/0230 (Hybrid Planning Application for the proposed Grantham to Bexwell potable water Pipeline Scheme with full planning consent sought for 95 kilometres of pipeline and 4 kilometre spur, and outline consent for associated above ground infrastructure at Elton and Welby Heath with all matters reserved except for access.) at Pipeline between Ancaster and Bexwell, Norfolk.

Skillington, S22/1916: Mr Derrick Kirton - Removal of 2 oblong glazed panels at either end of the front elevation of the property as per drawing no. DK/6/2 and replacing with blockwork silicone rendered of previous approval S22/1517/HSH at School Bank, Colsterworth Road.

Harrowby, S22/1918: Donna Robinson - Proposed single storey side extension replacing existing conservatory at Heath Cottage, 30 Heath Farm Lane.

Ropsley, S22/1927: Mr J Hilton -Submission of details reserved by conditions 2 (biodiversity mitigation), 3 (hard surface construction), 4 (levels), 5 (tree protection method statement) and 6 (boundary treatments) of S21/2532 Erection of a detached dwelling at Ropsley Fox House, 23 Grantham Road.

Grantham, S22/1928: Turner - Application for approval reserved matters for the erection of 40no. dwellings, roads, garages and parking, landscaping, open space and associated works pursuant to outline planning permission S18/1557 at The Grantham Church High School, Queensway.

Grantham, S22/1930: Turner - Application to approval details reserved by Conditions 8, 9 and 10 pursuant to Planning Permission ref: S18/1557 for Residential Development along with access, parking, landscaping, open space and associated works at Queensway.

Great Gonerby, S22/1942: Mr Moore - Proposed single storey extensions to front & rear of existing dwelling at 21 Manor Drive.

Harlaxton, S22/1947: Mr Richard Walker - T1 - Remove the lowest 4 branches on the smaller pine back to the main stem, T2 - Remove the lowest 6 limbs on the larger pine back to the main stem (includes 4 large limbs in their entirety) at 12 Manor Drive.

South Witham,S22/1948: Miss Sue Life - T1 - remove apple tree to right hand side of front wall way to ground level , T2 - reduce apple to right hand side of front walkway by around 1/3 with the aim to significantly reduce the weight of the branches when it produces apples next summer, T3 - reduce pear tree in front garden down the where it was done previously roughly 1/3 at 1 Church Lane.

Manthorpe, S22/1952: Mr P Jenkins - Tree 2 is a leylandii conifer growing very close and damaging the walls and gables of a historic brick stables. Propose to remove to ground level, tree 8 minor work sought- to remove basal branches of 10cm diameter at the base of the trunk, tree 12 and 13 these are dense yew trees which block out all the light to the windows at the rear of the vicarage retain these, but cut them back and allow them to be managed as topiary at The Old Vicarage, High Road.

Corby Glen, S22/1954: Miss Lucy Jellicoe - Residential development comprising the erection of 2no detached dwellings at 6 Swinstead Road.

Pointon, S22/1955: Mr Chris Hurd - Application to excavate and create a pond of 30 x 50m within an agricultural field attached to a domestic dwelling to enhance the ecological value of the home owners land at Gosdale Farm, Pointon Fen.

Dry Doddington, S22/1960: Mr and Mrs Naismith - Proposed conversion of unused storage building (Class B) into dwelling (Class C3). Proposed loft conversion with an additional dormer and balcony added. Proposed erection of double car port with new vehicle and pedestrian access at Littlegates Farm, Clensey Lane.

Grantham, S22/1969: Mr Clive Smith -T1. silver birch crown reduction of height by 2.5m and width by 2m maintenance, T2. silver birch crown reduction of height by 2.5m and width by 2m maintenance at St Anne, Harrowby Road.

Caythorpe, S22/1970: Mr A Ward - Non-material amendment to planning permission S22/0896 to amend window openings on north and south elevation and change roof material at Agricultural Store, Frieston Heath Lane.

Gonerby Moor, S22/1980: Hannah Tidd - Request for an EIA Screening Opinion for the installation and operation of a Solar Farm with electrical substation and associated infrastructure at land south of Green Lane and west of Cliff Lane.

Castle Bytham, S22/1975: Mundy - Remove variegated maple tree (T1) to just above ground level at 26 Cumberland Gardens.

Great Gonerby, S22/1979: Mr Stephen Mathie - Installation of a pre-fabricated changing places assisted disabled changing facility on the hardstanding area to the side of the existing amenity building access lobby at Moto Service Area, Old Great North Road.

Grantham, S22/1982: Mrs R O’Callaghan - Non material amendment to application S22/1072 - Front elevation of proposed two storey extension to be flush with existing dwellings elevation and application of render to whole building at 20 York Way.

Grantham, S22/1984: Mr L Cooper - Erection of three storey town house (to provide 3no flats) at land adjacent to 15 Swinegate.

Easton, S22/1988: Cholmeley - Application for approval of details reserved by conditions 3, 4 and 5 of listed building consent S22/0148 at Easton Walled Gardens, The Square.