Applications to change a hairdressers into three apartments and repair works to the front of Westgate Hall are among the latest plans near you.

Belton, S22/1670: Mr Peter Gee - New signage including: Totem signs, pole mounted signs and plaque signs at Belton Woods Hotel, Grantham Road.

Little Bytham, S22/1817: Mr Chris Johnson - Conversion of outbuilding to holiday let at Glebe Farm, Little Bytham Road.

South Witham, S22/1877: Mr Howe - Proposed conservatory to rear at 25 Station Avenue.

Great Gonerby, S22/2096: Jacqueline Bullock - Existing telecommunications installation at Oakdale Farm, Old Great North Road.

Irnham, S22/1945: Adam Beeby - Section 73 application for the variation to Condition 2 (Approved Plans) of planning approval S20/0181 at Southwood Farm, Swinstead Road.

Corby Glen, S22/2025: Mrs Jennifer Cowee - Section 211 notice for the removal of conifer trees along boundary, in order to repair wall at 8 Market Place

Grantham, S22/2080: Mrs Karen Middleton - Erection of single storey side and rear extension, new dormer window to front and enlargement of rear dormer. Application of render to existing bungalow. Resubmission of S22/0815 with amendments at 24 Lodge Way.

Corby Glen, S22/1992: Mrs A Clayton - Proposed external staircase to access existing first floor accommodation above public house at Woodhouse Arms, 2 Bourne Road.

Grantham, S22/1997: Mr Andis Lilientals - Drop kerb to create vehicular access to the existing driveway at 26 Derwent Road.

Grantham, S22/2004: Jason Mccollin - Prune overhanging branches at 40 Harrowby Road.

Great Gonerby, S22/2014: Ms A Samuel - Erection of single storey dwelling at 1 Grantham Road.

Barrowby, S22/2023: Mr Thomas Liddiard - T1: Cherry tree reduce overall height and spread of crown by 2/3metres, back to previous points. T2: Purple Plum Tree reduce southern crown of tree by 2/3metres to clear neighbouring property and reshape crown. T3: Holly Tree reduce overall height and spread by 2/3metres. T4: Whitebeam Tree reduce height to clear overhead cables by up to 1metre. T5: Willow Tree clear over head cables by 1 metre. T6: Laurel Tree (to corner of the wall) remove at Barrowby C of E School, Church Street.

Grantham, S22/2026: Mr M Bradley - Erection of new 3 bedroom dormer bungalow, with demolition of existing garage at 9 Woodlands Drive.

Irnham, S22/2048: Terry Lucking - Approval of details required by condition 3 and 4 of S22/1322 (Archaeology) at Blacksmiths Cottage, Hawthorpe Road.

Long Bennington, S22/2058: Natasha Haggerty - T1 - Lime. Reduce by 1.5 - 2 metres. T2 - Horse chestnut. Cut off epicormic growth at Chestnut House, 4 Manor Drive.

Dry Doddington, S22/2035: Mr Seamus Lawless - Residential development of 3 bungalows and garaging at land at Turnstyles Works, Claypole Lane.

Corby Glen, S22/2036: Mr Andy Wright - Approval of details required by condition 3 of S22/0047 (Materials) at 4 High Street.

Woolsthorpe By Colsterworth, S22/2037: National Trust - Removal of concrete yard surface and resurface with MOT Type 1 sub-base, tarmac and resin bonded gravel at Woolsthorpe Manor, Water Lane.

Long Bennington, S22/2038: Mr Nick Taylor - TPO195 lime; as per tree assessment report recommendations to ensure safe retention it is proposed to pollard to existing previously pollarded points. TPO196 ash; as per tree assessment report recommendations to ensure safe retention it is proposed to pollard to existing previously pollarded points at 2 Manor Drive.

Caythorpe, S22/2042: Mrs Anne Hunt - Replacement windows and doors at 65 High Street.

Londonthorpe, S22/2047: Mr Jon Shield - H1 & H2 Crown raise sycamore and ash that overhang rear garden to around 6m, remove small fruit tree in rear corner and grind stump thoroughly at Rosewell, 23 High Road.

Grantham, S22/2061: Mr Oli Reid - Change of use from hairdressers to 3 x apartments at 20 Wharf Road.

Harlaxton, S22/2063: Andrew Pacey - Submission of details reserved by condition 3 (Tree Replacement) of planning approval S22/1376 (Construction of parking area and dropped kerb with the removal of the False Acacia) at 29 High Street.

Aisby, S22/2065: Mr S Jones - Replacement of existing greenhouse with a new greenhouse and installation of an in-ground swimming pool at Hawthorn House, Green Lane.

Barkston, S22/2073: Mr James Hodgkin - Residential development comprising the erection of four detached dwellings and renovation/enlargement of existing dwelling at The Gables, Honington Road.

Grantham, S22/2075: Ms Louise Mumford - The cleaning and repair of stonework to the front (Westgate) elevation, the replacement of existing windows & rooflights, repair and replacement of existing external doors to the front elevation, demolition of oriel window and reinstatement of brickwork along the original footprint of the rear elevation, the replacement of non original internal doors, the repair of any doors identified as historic and any necessary structural repair works at Westgate Hall, Westgate.

Castle Bytham, S22/2090: Mr Simon Blunt - Fell Silver Birch in front garden. The tree has been left unmanaged for many years and the roots are heaving a path and wall and are close to the garage at 8A Cumberland Gardens.

Barkston, S22/2091: Mr Steve - Removal of structural limb from Sycamore in rear garden at The Coach House, Church Street.

Barkston, S22/2095: Mr Peter Wheeler - Remove a Norwegian spruce tree in rear garden at The Old Crankcase, Church Street.