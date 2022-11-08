A proposal to replace a town centre cash machine and add a new CCTV camera is among the latest plans near you.

Londonthorpe, S22/2160: Mr Paul Grey - Erection of replacement conservatory at Hall Farm, Church Lane.

Londonthorpe, S22/2162: Mr Paul Grey - Erection of replacement conservatory at Hall Farm, Church Lane.

Photo drawings for the project engineering work credit: istock/GeorgiMironi (55240774)

Fulbeck, S22/1951: Mr and Mrs T and L Corsan - Erection of single storey rear extension, bay window, entrance canopy, change of windows and associated works at The Russets, Washdyke Lane.

Castle Bytham, S22/2019: Adam Cuthbert - Application for approval of details relating to conditions 3, 4, 5, and 6 of planning permission S22/0196 at Priory Farm Yard, Station Road.

Allington, S22/1998: Mr Chris McCabe - Full planning application for the demolition of an existing dwelling and its replacement with three no. detached two storey dwellings at The Rookery, The Green.

South WItham, S22/2134: Lincolnshire County Council - To vary condition 2 of planning permission S17/0563 (Approved plans and documents) to amend approved restoration contours to ensure adequate land drainage for intended after use at South Witham Quarry, Mill Lane.

Grantham, S22/2013: Chloe Source - Various minor internal and external works, consisting of: Replacement of the existing external ATM machine with new model. Replacement of existing external ATM signage with new. Replacement and removal of existing internal self service machines. Associated making goods and decorations. New CCTV camera at 88 Westgate.

Easton S22/2135: Suzi Help - Proposed upgrade to the existing 20 m high Swann Lattice Tower. Proposed 9 RRU’s and 1 300 dish and 1 600 dish. Existing 3 antennas to be removed and replaced with 3 antennas and associated ancillary works at High Dyke Cottages, High Dyke.

Thurlby, S22/2136: Susannah Help - Proposed upgrade to the existing 21.0m High Lattice Tower. Existing 6No. Antennas to be removed and replaced with Proposed 6No. Antennas. Proposed 15No. RRUs and 2No. Dishes to be installed and associated ancillary works at Thurlby Grange Farm, 8 Main Road.

Great Gonerby, S22/2137: Susannah Help - Proposed upgrade to the existing: Existing 12.5 High Hutchinson Engineering Elara Pole to be removed and replaced with Proposed 20m High Hutchinson Engineering Orion V1 SW Pole together with 6No. Antennas and 3No. RRUs. Existing 1No. Dish on Elara pole to be relocated onto new pole. Proposed 1No. cabinet to be installed, existing cabinet to be upgraded and associated ancillary works at Jenky Field, adjacent to Grantham Road.

Grantham, S22/2031: Mr Mark Spooner - Non material amendment application for changes to plans/elevation of the Self Store unit and changes to parking and surface finishes at Tollemache Road South.

Grantham, S22/2031: Mr Mark Spooner - Application for approval of details reserved by conditions 3, 6 and 7 of planning permission s22/0285 requiring a drainage scheme, landscaping details, and construction management plan at Tollemache Road South.

Grantham, S22/2043: Mrs Louise Melia - Proposed two storey extension to the side of existing dwelling at 110 Springfield Road.

Grantham, S22/2044: Mr Michael Crawford - Proposed single storey extension to side & rear including external remodelling at 51 Second Avenue.

Barrowby, S22/2053: Mr Matthew Wilkinson - : 2 no. illuminate fascia signs and 1 no. illuminated Totem sign at land to the east of Low Road.

Grantham, S22/2066: Mr Mark Benham - Single storey side extension at 7 Lodge Way.

Long Bennington, S22/2069: Mr M Barker - Application for lawful development certificate for proposed siting of a mobile home at 1 Vicarage Lane.

Fulbeck, S22/2089: Mrs Jo Graham - Magnolia tree - reduce height by 2 meters and 1.5 meters all round at Pickers Mallow, Scotts Hill.

Grantham, S22/2101: Mr William Barling - Proposed loft conversion/garage conversion & single storey extension to the rear of existing dwelling including external remodellingat 14 Sandon Road.

Grantham, S22/2102: Mr P Patel - Approval of details required by Condition 3 (historic inventory) of S22/0257 at 34 Westgate.

Grantham, S22/2102: Mr P Patel - Approval of details required by Condition 3 (historic inventory) of S22/0255 at 33 Westgate.

Witham on the Hill, S22/2110: Mr Jai Krishnan - T1 elm tree remove due to being dead at Meadowside, Bottom Street.

Oasby, S22/2122: Mrs Joanne Bell - Installation of the following items in the front garden: greenhouse, swim spa with covered pergola over at Beck Cottage, Village Street.