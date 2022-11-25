Proposals for a luxury campsite and to change offices and a shop into homes are among the latest plans near you.

Hough on the Hill, S22/2153: Mr Julian Knight - Fell 1 x wellingtonia tree at All Saints Church, High Road.

Skillington, S22/2172: Mrs Joanna Mcmunn - Remove 20 x Leylandii conifer trees hedge on the boundary of the new plot between plot 2 and Church Cottage on Park Lane, Skillington, at 1 Sproxton Road.

Barrowby, S22/2173: Mr Jon Robertson - H1 - Reduce the height of the conifer hedge at the front of the property next to the driveway down by around 50% of its current size. Trim back all sides as hard as possible to leave a nice formal shaped hedge. H2 - Trim conifer hedge that is on the boundary of Rectory Lane back towards the wall starting from the tree that is growing into the telegraph poles working down towards the end of the wall. Just trim/prune that side back only so it is tidied up & reduce any chance of it snapping out onto the road. Clear any street furniture ie BT lines & signage by 1.5m at The Old Rectory, Rectory Lane.

Fulbeck, S22/2174: Rie Day - T1 - Oak tree - Remove one sided oak down to low stump. T2 - Yew tree - neighbouring Oak. T3 - Yew tree - neighbouring other Yew 2 x neighbouring yew trees - reduce height by up to 2m, lightly prune the sides to match in shape (up to 1m max) at Fulbeck Hall, Lincoln Road.

Castle Bytham, S22/2179: Simon King - Remove approx 20 x 6-8 ft Lawson Cypress trees and approx 6 Leylandii Cypress on the north/east corner at 1 Cumberland Gardens.

Ancaster, S22/2186: Bellway Homes - Non material amendment application to remove the chicanes located in front of and between plots 91-92 ad 76-77 and replace with a change in the road surface material at land north of Wilsford Lane.

Ancaster, S22/2187: Bellway Homes - Application for approval of details reserved by condition 12 (Boundary Treatments) linked to outline planning permission S20/1169) - Erection of up to 96 dwellings (access to be considered only) at land north of Wilsford Lane.

Ancaster, S22/2188: Bellway Homes - Application for approval of details reserved by condition 6 (Landscape Management Plan), linked to Reserved Matters Planning Permission S21/2500 at land north of Wilsford Lane.

Colsterworth, S22/2190: Mr Aaron Gibbins - Application for approval of plan showing the protection measures to the existing hedgerows during construction together with the tree removal strategy as per the approved RM application (in relation to condition 7 of S18/2379) at land west of A1 and north of Bourne Road.

Caythorpe, S22/2193: Mr Ted Partridge - Walnut tree - Remove 6 lower limbs at Old Lantern House, 7 Chapel Lane.

Easton, S22/2197: Mr Jonathan Gagg - Existing food manufacturing facility, existing Plant Room, existing canteen. Buildings are not suitable for redevelopment due to age and construction at Christian Salvesen Ltd, Burton Lane.

Grantham, S22/2204: Mr S Chantry - Palisade Security Fencing erected at the front of the site. Temporary Lorry shelter. Top up Tarmac chippings surface. Storage container units at land rear of Mowbeck House, Mowback Way.

Long Bennington, S22/2206: Mr Jonathan Pocock - Change of use from retail premises to a 2 bedroom residential flat at 41 Main Road.

Dry Doddington, S22/2213: Mr Jamie Johnson - Change of use of land to ‘Sui Generis’ to facilitate the creation of a natural wildlife experience with luxury camping, and construction of associated facilities at Witham Grange, Doddington Lane.

Londonthorpe, S22/2214: Mr and Mrs T Williamson - Erection of single storey side extension at The Orchard House, High Road.

Grantham, S22/2218: Craig Horn - Notification under regulation 5 of the Electronic Communications Code Regulations 2003 to utilise Permitted Development Rights to install electronic communications apparatus/development ancillary to radio equipment housing on behalf of Cornerstone at High Street, land off Watergate, opposite Watergate Car Park.

Fulbeck, S22/2216: Mr Joseph Corrigan - Installation of 10 x Solar Panels on roof of house and garage at Walled Garden, North End Lane.

Grantham, S22/2257: Notification under the Electronic Communications Code Regulations of the intention to install 1 No. 0.6m diameter transmission dish on existing steelwork at Cellmax Mast, Beacon Hill Farm, Cold Harbour Lane.

Witham on the Hill, S22/2228: Mr and Mrs A and P Cordial Colin Teanby - Submission of details reserved by conditions 3 (materials) and 4 (photographic record) of S22/0889 (Conversion of existing barn to two storey dwelling (amendments to S08/LB/7038). See documents attached ‘Discharge of Conditions and Structural engineers document dated November 5 at Palace Farm, Main Street.

Grantham, S22/2229: Angela Wood - Steel portal framed general agricultural building for storage of grain and agricultural machinery at Woodnook Farm, High Dyke.

Grantham, S22/2230: Mr Devlin - Installation of two externally illuminated post mounted directional signs and one wall mounted directional sign at Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home, 37 Beacon Lane.

Corby Glen, S22/2232: Mr and Mrs T Lamming - Alterations comprising of internal partitioning, staircase, rooflights and re instatement of window, and insertion of new ground floor window in rear wing. Repair and retiling of roof at 7 Market Place.

Grantham, S22/2235: Coleman and Tuck - Proposed first floor extension over the existing garage at 16 Hazelwood Drive.

Skillington, S22/2245: Graeme Parnell - Proposed first floor extension over the existing garage at Shepherds Barn, The Square.

Welby, S22/2247: Mr Jamie Lesley - Proposed demolition of poor quality rear extension and construction of single and two storey extensions to side and rear of existing dwelling. Proposed demolition of existing outbuilding and construction of detached garage at Jasmine Cottage, Main Street.

Grantham, S22/2251: Mr Oliver Reid - Change of use from Office to 3no. flats at 21 Wharf Road.

Grantham, S22/2265: Mr J Horner - Erection of timber garden decking with 2 tiers and timber fencing (retrospective) at 27 Lodge Way.

Grantham, S22/2266: Mr Peter Burrows - Conversion of first and second floors of No.90 to four 1no. bedroom flats and alterations at 90 Westgate.

Grantham, S22/2267: Mr Peter Burrows - Listed building consent for internal and external alterations, for the conversion of first and second floors of No.90 to four 1no. bedroom flats at 90 Westgate.

Casthorpe, S22/2269: Mr David Donger - Install roof windows into existing roof space at Coe Farm, Denton Lane.

Grantham, S22/2270: Mr Danny Justice - Proposed rear extension & detached double garage at 32 Harrowby Lane.

Barrowby, S22/2274: Ms Kinga Bennett - Demolition of redundant agricultural buildings and the erection of three dwellings together with associated works at The Cedars, Low Road.

Great Gonerby, S22/2290: Eugene King-Haughey - Notification under regulation 5 of the Electronic Communications Code Regulations 2003 to Utilise Permitted Development Rights for the removal and replacement of 3No. existing antennas with 3No. upgraded antennas located on existing headframe, the installation of a GPS node located on an existing support role at Mickling Farm, Newark Hill.

Grantham, S22/2295: Damian Madej - Prior notification for a proposed larger home extension; extending 4.0m beyond the rear elevation with a maximum ridge height of 3.6m and an eaves height of 2.97m at 60 Langford Gardens.

Little Bytham, S22/2299: Mrs Katherine Denyer - Relocation and alteration of access and gate and alterations to boundary treatment at 40 Station Road.