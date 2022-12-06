Proposals to remove a tree with decaying roots and for extensions of buildings are among the latest plans near you.

Stubton, S22/1933: Mr Ian Phillips - Proposed plant room to the rear and store to the dwelling at Home Farm Cottage, Fenton Road.

Allington, S22/2226: Mr and Mrs Machin - Replacement timber sliding box sash windows at Corner House, The Green.

Colsterworth, S22/2227: Mr Aaron Gibbins - Application for approval of details relating to conditions 2 and 3 of planning permission S21/1906 at land west of A1 and north of Bourne Road.

Grantham, S22/2233: Mrs Jessica Barnett - Trim the top and side branches of the silver birch, trim the side branches of a lime tree by 5 per cent at 11 Welby Gardens.

Barrowby, S22/2234: Mr Philip Newton - Felling of two pine trees at Barrowby Old Hall, Church Street.

Colsterworth, S22/2250: Mr Richard Littlewood - T1 - Horse Chestnut - Extensive decay to root system and basal area, approx 30% of basal area has been decayed at 3 Walnut Grove.

Corby Glen, S22/2281: Mr Neil Dowlman - Erection of single story rear extension and covered are at 2 Station Road.

Caythorpe, S22/2282: Mrs L Godson - Fell monkey puzzle (araucaria araucana) tree at 21 Church Lane.

Swayfield, S22/2286: Miss C Ryan - Erection of rear extension at 15 High Street.

Caythorpe, S22/2300: Mr Will Hollingworth - Submission of details reserved by Condition 3 (Tree Protection Scheme) of planning permission S22/1217 at 9 Waterloo Road.

Grantham, S22/2312: Mr Aaron Page - First floor side extension at 137 Winchester Road.