An application relating to an urban extension of up to 480 homes is among the latest plans near you.

Grantham, S22/0174: Robert and Steven Pask Namulas Pension Trustees Ltd - Submission of part of details required by Unilateral Undertaking (Affordable Housing Scheme) pursuant to planning permission S15/3189 (A sustainable urban extension to Grantham comprising, not more than 480 dwellings, a neighbourhood centre, a single form entry primary school, ancillary (formal and informal) public open space, including structure landscaping and biodiversity enhancement areas, and access works) at land to the north of Longcliffe Road.

Allington, S22/1995: Bernard Norton - Proposed dropped kerb at 2 Sedgebrook Road.

Ancaster, S22/2264: Bellway Homes - Application for the approval of details in relation to condition 14 (materials) pursuant of outline planning permission S20/1169 at Wilsford Lane.

Oasby, S22/2306: Mr Michael Kennedy - Prune a sycamore tree at Oasby Manor, Village Street.

Grantham, S22/2319: Gallivan - Prior notification for the installation of proposed 5G telecoms, H3G 20m street pole and additional equipment cabinets at Watergate Street Works, Watergate.

Barkston, S22/2320: Ms C Watson - Section 73 application to vary condition 05 of planning permission S22/0471 to allow for a maximum of 8 dogs utilising the site at any one time, in relation to public bookings and a maximum of 12 dogs for dog sitter use, shall not exceed 12 at land north of The Leas, Hough Road.

Barkston, S22/2323: Mr R Ranshaw - Erection of extension for storage area at Cancer Research UK, Heath Lane.

Swayfield, S22/2328: Mr Christopher Benn - Remove branch material and dead wood, crown reduce by 30% where necessary at Pingle Lodge, 9A Corby Road.

Easton, S22/2339: Mr Jonathan Gagg - Submission of details reserved by condition 9 (verification report) of S20/2048 (Section 73 application to vary Condition 2 (permitted plans) of permission S18/1321) at Christian Salvesen Ltd, Burton Lane.

Oasby, S22/2348: Mr Michael Kennedy - Fell coniferous tree at Oasby Manor, Village Street.

Harlaxton, S22/2349: Mr K Price - Tree No.2 - Elm - To be removed due to proximity to new extension at 2 Willow Brook.

Corby Glen, S22/2351: Marshall-Roberts - Reduce crown of Mulberry (T1) by 1.5-2m, reduce height of Maple tree (T2) by 3m and spread by 1.5m at The Grove, 1 Church Street.

Allington, S22/2360: Mr R Gilbert - Removal of 2 apple and a small cherry tree at St James, Side Street.