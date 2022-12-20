A proposal from the district council for 21 new homes in Grantham is among the latest plans near you.

Lenton, S22/1709: Mrs Trudy Simpson - Erection of side porch to property at 3 Ingoldsby Road.

Ropsley, S22/2208: Mrs Wendy Henderson - Change of use from residential annex to holiday let at Holly Cottage, The Annexe, Humby Road.

South Witham. S22/2236: Mrs Vicky Giddy - Retrospective erection of a single storey rear extension at 11 Wimberley Way.

Grantham, S22/2308: Mr Gyles Teasdale - Erection of 21 affordable dwellings with associated access, landscaping, parking and cycle storage provision at land to the rear of Larch Close and Shaw Road.

Welby, S22/2302: Mr Alex Jasinski - Removal of 200m of hedgerow at field on Church Lane.

Witham on the Hill, S22/2329: Mr Andrew Czajka - Fell 4x Alder, 1x Conifer and 1x Ash trees at St Halina, Bottom Street.

Grantham, S22/2333: Miss Rachael Kendrew - Installation of 4 x rapid electric vehicle charging stations within car park to provide 4 x EV charging bays, along with associated equipment at Grantham Squash Club, Harlaxton Road.

Belton, S22/2342: Mr and Mrs Hibbett - Discharge of condition 3 (materials) for permission Ref. S21/1668 at 12 Barkston Heath Road.

Woolsthorpe by Belvoir, S22/2346: Mr Anthony Haslam - Conversion of chapel to form independent dwelling, along with extensions and alterations at The Old Chapel, Chapel Hill.

Grantham, S22/2347: Mr and Mrs Blakeman - Extensions & alterations to existing dwelling and driveway at 27 Croft Drive.

Marston, S22/2361: Mrs June Clough - Replacement garage at Roseneath, Main Street.

Grantham, S22/2362: Mr Ian Hack - Extension of kitchen to front of dwelling at 5 Coxmoor Close.

Ropsley, S22/2363: Mr Garth Hicks - T1 - Monterey Cyprus - Removal - See report - Tree is stopping other trees and hedging plants from growing. It is also too large for a residential garden. T2 - Yew - Retain; T3 - Conifer - Removal - Dying at a low level, see photo and leaning over towards the path; T4 - Conifer - Blocking light affecting the growth of other trees; T5 - Conifer - Removal - blocking light for growth of other plants; T6 - Conifer - Removal - blocking light for growth of other plants and trees; T7 - Conifer - Removal - blocking light for growth of other trees; T8 - Silver Birch - Retain; T9 - Conifer - Removal - blocking light for growth of other plants and trees; T10 - Silver Birch - Retain; T11 - Beech - Retain - Crown to approx 5-6m; T12 - Unknown deciduous - Retain - remove dead branches, crown to approx 4m; T13 - Conifer - Removal - blocking light for growth of other trees; T14 - Unknown Variegated leaves - Retain; T15 - Conifer - Removal - blocking light for growth of other plants and pond; T16 - Conifer - Removal; T17 - Conifer - Removal; T18 - Conifer - Removal; T19 - Unknown - Retain; T20 - Unknown - Retai; T21 - Unknown - Retain ;B1 - Unknown - Retain - large evergreen shrub at 1 Peck Hill.

Grantham, S22/2379: Karen Kane - Regulation 5 Notice of intention for installation of 1x 0.3m dish at 17m, 177.2 degrees at C&G Concrete, Dysart Road.

Swinstead, S22/2368: Edward Smith - Conversion, partial demolition and erection of extensions to existing barn, to form a detached residential dwelling at land adjacent to Macham Close.

Grantham, S22/2369: Dr John Manterfield - Installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) panels, inverters and battery storage units at St Wulfram’s Church, Church Street.

Billingborough, S22/2372: Mr and Mrs Beaver - Proposed change of use of existing detached outbuilding into annex in conjunction with existing dwelling at The Blackmiles, Vine Street.

Grantham, S22/2383: Damian Madej - Proposed single storey rear extension at 60 Langford Gardens.

Horbling, S22/2396: Mr Steven Rowlands - Garage conversion and internal alterations at Shaws Cottage, 28 Donington Road.

Foston, S22/2399: Motor Fuel Group Ltd - Formation of self-service car wash bay, including 2.7m high screens ancillary to existing petrol filling station (Sui Generis) at Foston Service Station, Great North Road.

Grantham, S22/2403: Mr S Oakes - Retrospective application for the retention of extended patio area at 7 Westside Avenue.

Grantham, S22/2414: Mr and Mrs Jason Price - Single storey full width rear extension. Flat roof with lantern rooflight at 12 Purcell Close.

Grantham, S22/2418: Mr and Mrs M Kidd - Single storey rear extension at 8 Dover Close.