Proposals for eight new flats in the town centre and for the replacement of panels on a solar farm are among the latest plans near you.

Fulbeck, S22/2024: Ms Lesley Frances - Replace existing noticeboard with a new wooden noticeboard on the side of a listed building at The Hare and Hounds, The Green.

Marston, S22/2285: Miss Kelsi Bolstad - Replacement of single-facing panels with bifacial panels on solar farm approved under S11/0548 (4.4mw solar farm and associated infrastructure) at Marston Solar Farm, land immediately west of Toll Bar Road.

Photo drawings for the project engineering work credit: istock/GeorgiMironi (55240774)

Grantham, S22/2315: Mr J Priestley - Alterations, extensions to, and part demolition of 9 & 10, High Street, Grantham to create eight self contained flats and internal alterations to two no shop units at 10 High Street.

Grantham, S22/2343: Mr Prapaharan Rajaratnam - Proposed to install a perforated shutter, replace the existing shop front timber framed windows and doors with new metal framed double glazed windows and door at 16 St Catherines Road.

Witham on the Hill, S22/2355: Cordial - Installation of solar panels on the south east elevation at Palace Farm, Main Street.

Witham on the Hill, S22/2357: Cordial - Proposed extension to the south east elevation of the barn at Palace Farm, Main Street.

Swayfield, S22/2365: Eugene King-Haughey - Regulation 5 Notice of intention for the removal and replacement of three no. existing antennas with three no. Upgraded antennas located on existing headframe, existing 600mm dish to be relocated onto existing headframe, the installation of a GPS node located on an existing support pole at ground level, and ancillary development as shown thereto at Lodge Farm, Corby Road.

Fenton, S22/2376: Mr Mark Doney - Certificate of Lawfulness application for replacement conservatory at Drake Cottage, Main Street.

Corby Glen, S22/2400: Mr Mark Sanderson - Lawful development certificate (proposed) for erection of outbuilding at Wheatsheaf Barn, 3A Irnham Road.

Colsterworth, S22/2404: PM Bradley (Farms) Ltd - Conversion of three existing agricultural buildings to form two large dwelling houses and two small dwelling houses at Twyford Farm, Honey Pot Lane.

Grantham, S22/2407:Cornerstone - The proposed upgrade of an existing base station consisting of the removal of the 17.5m column and installation of a 20m column comprising six no antennas and two no dishes together with the internal upgrade of the existing ground based cabinets and ancillary development thereto at Grantham Spittlegate Jewsons Timber, Wharf Road.

Colsterworth, S22/2421: Lincolnshire County Council - Relocation within site of existing weighbridge, wheel-wash and portable building at Colsterworth Triangle, Crabtree Road.

Bitchfield, S22/2426: Mr Martin Howitt - Erection of one three-bed dwelling with ancillary outbuilding / garage and installation of ground mounted solar array at land north of St Mary Magdalene’s Church.

Ingoldsby, S22/2432: Mrs Fiona Blackwell - Outline planning application, with all matters reserved, for the erection of a detached dwelling and garage at land opposite Green Gates, Grantham Road.

Great Gonerby, S22/2438: Mr Dean Le Hair - Non-material amendment to add window to gable end of barn at 9 Newark Hill.

Grantham, S22/2439: Mr and Mrs Mark Benham - Single storey rear extension at 7 Lodge Way.

Great Gonerby, S22/2441: Mr and Mrs Ramsey - Removal of conservatory and proposed single storey extension to rear at 7 Goodman Close.