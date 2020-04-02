Home   News   Article

The latest planning applications in the Grantham area

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 10:14, 02 April 2020
 | Updated: 10:18, 02 April 2020

Belton, S20/0013: Mr David Fitzer - Installation of railings at Belton House.

Belton, S20/0014: Mr David Fitzer - Installation of railings at Belton House.

Swinstead, S20/0383: The Grimsthorpe & Drummond Castle Trust - Demolition of existing agricultural/storage structures and construction of new Estate Yard comprising sheds for storage of plant equipment, agricultural/estate vehicles, machinery and materials, with workshops and welfare facilities at The Piggery, Grimsthorpe Castle Estate.

Grantham, S20/0384: Mr Daniel Armitage - Erection of industrial unit (Class B1a, B2 and B8), with associated ancillary offices, service yard and car parking at Springfield Road.

Grantham, S20/0423: Mr Ian Birchenough - To replace entrance and exit gates to the school at KGGS, Sandon Road.

Ropsley, S20/0427: Mr Andrew Derry - Change of use from a Public House to form 3 residential units with additional car ports at 23-25 The Ropsley Fox, Grantham Road.

Oasby, S20/0468: Mr Iain Muffitt - Proposed single storey (flat roof) rear extension at Ash House, Ancaster Lane.

Swayfield, S20/0469: Mr Glen Coleman - Erection of single storey side extension at Mowbray House 23 Corby Road.

Grantham, S20/0473: Lincolnshire County Council Highway Alliance - Submission of details reserved by conditions 3 (phasing), 6 (roundabout features) and 10 (drainage routes) of S15/2101 at Grantham Southern Relief Road.

Pickworth, S20/0475: Mr & Mrs Griffiths - Erection of a single 2-storey detached family dwelling at Bridge House, Village Street.

Castle Bytham, S20/0480: Mr Prior - First floor extension over the existing garage, with internal alterations and garage conversion at 30 Bytham Heights.

Grantham, S20/0486: Mr Jason McDonald - Proposed single storey extension to the rear of existing dwelling at 35 South Parade.

Grantham, S20/0487: Mr John Dolan - The erection of outbuilding at 81 Harrowby Road.

Grantham, S20/0489:Mr & Mrs Mark Pocock - Erection of single storey rear extension at 88 North Parade.

Allington, S20/0490: Mr & Mrs Machin - Cherry (T1) - pruning resulting in a 30% crown reduction. Apple (T2) - pruning resulting in a 30% crown reduction at Corner House, The Green.

