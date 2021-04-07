The latest planning applications in the Grantham area

Woolsthorpe by Belvoir, S21/0365: Mr R Willows - Conversion of existing barns to form 4 dwellings at Barlows Farm, Sedgebrook Road.

Hough On The Hill, S21/0405: Mr S Burkett - Erection of dwelling at Land South Of The Cottage, Lower Road.

Grantham, S21/0442: Grantham College - Demolition of existing buildings on site and the development of 13no. residential dwellings at Grantham College Building Department, Adj The Old Bar Sandon Road.

Long Bennington, S21/0458: Mr John Rose - Use of Land B8 Outside Storage at Roseland Business Park, Roseland Way.

Castle Bytham, S21/0479: Mr and Mrs Buik - Installation of air source heat pump at Rectory Farm, 26 Glen Road.

Oasby, S21/0480: Mr Roger Leighton - Demolition of existing dwelling & the erection of 3 new dwellings & 1 replacement dwelling, together with associated garages & carports and all associated works at Cottage Farm, Village Street.

Woolsthorpe by Belvoir, S21/0481: Mr A Haslam - Change of use from joinery workshop to dwelling, including part demolition of existing building at The Workshop, Chapel Hill.

Grantham, S21/0612: Mrs Amanda Grimshaw - T1 - Cherry - Cut back by 1m, T2, T3 - Lime - Cut back by 1m, T4 Beech, T5 Lime - Crown lift by 3.5m from ground level at Wyndham Park Nursery School Hill Avenue.

South Witham, S21/0573: Mr Andrew Pemberton - Listed Building Consent for replacement windows, doors and roof to garden room and replacement roof to garage at Priory Farm, 28 Water Lane.

Harlaxton, S21/0575: Mr Craig and Charlotte Potter - Remaining barn to be converted into an annex at 8 Rectory Lane.

Grantham, S21/0578: Mr Andrew Dann - Proposed single storey (porch) extension to front of existing dwelling & detached workshop / double garage with room above (resubmission of S20/1634) at 96 Manthorpe Road.

Long Bennington, S21/0580: Mr Steve Green - Three identical, non-illuminated signs measuring 1200mm wide x 500mm high, fixed into the ground using steel posts (2 per sign) with the distance between the ground and the bottom of the sign being approximately 350mm. Posts will be fixed into the ground to a depth of approximately 500mm using postcrete. Each sign will be installed facing an entrance to the roundabout at Great North Road/Marshall Way/Church Lane Roundabout.

Dry Doddington, S21/0597: Mr Sam Burman - 2 storey extension to existing barn to form new entrance, garage and master bedroom at Littlegates Farm Barn, Hougham Road.

Grantham, S21/0613: Mrs Emily Christie - Submission of details reserved by condition 10 (Construction Site Environmental Management Plan (CEMP)) of S14/2953 (Residential Development of 227 dwellings, public open space, play area, associated infrastructure including highway and pedestrian facilities and drainage infrastructure) at Land North Of 372-400 Dysart Road.

Stainby, S21/0642: Technical Support Team - To operate an inert waste recycling facility to recover and recycle hardcore, stone, tarmac and concrete from construction, demolition and excavation waste (c, d & e) utilising a mobile crushing and screening plant at Stainby Quarry, Crabtree Road.

Grantham, S21/0631: Mrs Emily Christie - Submission of details reserved by conditions 4 (drainage) and 13 (levels) of S14/2953 (Residential Development of 227 dwellings, public open space, play area, associated infrastructure including highway and pedestrian facilities and drainage infrastructure) at Land North Of 372-400 Dysart Road.

Grantham, S21/0634: Mrs Emily Christie - Submission of details reserved by condition 15 (construction of parking bays) of S14/2953 (Residential Development of 227 dwellings, public open space, play area, associated infrastructure including highway and pedestrian facilities and drainage infrastructure) at Land North Of 372-400 Dysart Road.

Grantham, S21/0635:Mrs Emily Christie - Submission of details reserved by conditions 6 (landscaping), 7 (amenity land) and 11 (LAP details) of S14/2953 (Residential Development of 227 dwellings, public open space, play area, associated infrastructure including highway and pedestrian facilities and drainage infrastructure) at Land North Of 372-400 Dysart Road.

Castle Bytham, S21/0639: Mr Alan Harvey - Fell smaller 2 of a group of 3 birch at The Mill House 41 Glen Road.

Grantham, S21/0640: Mr and Mrs R Johns - Erection of double garage with office space above. (Re submission of S20/1566) at 86 Tennyson Avenue.

Woolsthorpe by Belvoir, S21/0645: Mrs Stephanie Remzi - Silver Birch - to fell, Ash - to remove overhanging branches at The Burrow Main Street.

Harlaxton, S21/0651: Mr David Ellis - Pussy Willow and Apple Tree - to prune back 2m at 47 High Street.

Long Bennington, S21/0655: Minster Property Group - Development of 43 affordable dwellings and associated infrastructure at Land West Of Main Road.