Proposals for new builds are among the latest planning applications received by South Kesteven District Council.

Grantham

S22/1497: Ms Clare Mayfield - New three bedroom Dwelling to the rear of current dwelling 21 North Parade

Pointon

S22/0784: Mr Peter Savill - Change of use of ancillary annexe (Edendale Cottage) to a separate independent dwelling from 75 West Road

Corby Glen

S22/1574: Hannah Guy - Section 73 application to vary Condition 16 (Off-site footpath) of planning permission S19/2235 (Residential development of 66 dwellings with associated infrastructure, access and open space) to allow for revised trigger point for implementation of footway and reduction in width of the proposed footway at land adjacent to the fire station

Corby Glen

S22/1639: Mr Kavan Mcloughlin - Non-material amendment to planning permission S21/1841 to change hipped house types to gable ended house types at the post box 27m from 3 Bourne Road, 6m from A151 Bourne Road

Allington

S22/1704: Mrs Margaret Swallow - to remove some lower branches at 19 Park Road

Foston

S22/1710: Ms Annabel Maisey - Erection of single storey rear extension, side first floor extension above existing garage at 8 Burgin Close

Grantham

S22/1713: George - Lime to re-pollard by 3-4m in height to previous pollard points at 5 St Vincents Road

Allington

S22/1723: Jannette Mole - Ornamental Prunus (cherry) - To Fell, at The Small House Side Street

Harlaxton

S22/1726: Mr Steve Frudd - Remove conifer situated to left hand side of front door down to wall level at 61 High Street

Grantham

S22/1728: Mrs Alexandra Platt - Two storey side extension to the west elevation, single storey side extension to the east elevation and single storey rear extension at 43 First Avenue

Castle Bytham

S22/1730: Mr Michael Goodjohn - T4 - fell to ground. T1, T2 and T3 - fell to ground as they are exhibiting phototropism resulting in them overhanging a shared driveway at Beaujolais, Water Lane

Skillington

S22/1735: WB (N Doughty) Trust - Removal and replacement of casement windows to annex range at Skillington House, Park Lane

Skillington

S22/1736: CWB (N Doughty) Trust - Removal and replacement of casement windows to annex range at Skillington House, Park Lane

Castle Bytham

S22/1738: Mrs Kate Davies - T1. Prunus, crown thin, remove crossing branches etc. T2. Prunus - fell to ground level, poorly located at 7 Heathcote Road

Harrowby

S22/1743: Mr David Carlin - Compliance with conditions relating to Unit 5, of planning approval S16/2035 and subsequent variations at Unit 5, Walnut Barn, Hall Lane

Long Bennington

S22/1746: Mr Alvey - Non-material amendment to planning application S22/0072 (Conversion of an existing vacant mill building to a single dwelling, including erection of single storey extension, windows, rooflights and dormer window) for alterations to the principle (west) and side (south) elevation, lower height of rear dormer and alterations to insert an obscure glazed window to the side (north) elevation at The Mill, Main Road

Rippingale

S22/1749: Mr Alan Pell - New single storey dwelling to the rear of fir tree barn at Fir Tree Barn, Fen Road

Grantham

S22/1771: Mr P Moore - Erection of new dwelling (attached) at 194 Dysart Road