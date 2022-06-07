More news, no ads

Proposals for a new 30 metre mast and a five-home development in a village are among the latest plans near you.

Woolsthorpe by Belvoir, S22/0797: Mr Luke Holmes - Section 73 application to vary condition 2 (Approved Plans) of planning approval S19/1080 (Erection of three dwellings) to amend siting of dwellings and amended house types Condition Number(s): 2 Conditions(s) Removal: Requirement for 3m utility easement strip to western boundary. As per submitted drawings 22-009/1/011-12-13-14 at land north of Belvoir Lane.

Grantham, S22/0830: Mr Stuart Coleman - Works to shopfront, doors, windows, dormer at 74 Westgate.

Colsterworth, S22/0870: Mr and Mrs Warby - Proposed single storey rear extension and alterations at 14 Colster Way.

Belton, S22/0952: Mr Gavin Pell - Replacement of existing entrance lobby with new to provide a covered link between both buildings at Chandlers Farm Equipment, Lincoln Road.

Belton, S22/0953: Mr Gavin Pell - New signage on building and totem signage at Chandlers Farm Equipment, Lincoln Road.

Little Bytham, S22/1007: Mr and Mrs McDonald - Proposed single storey side extension at 24 Church Lane.

Grantham, S22/1013: Cornerstone - The proposed installation of a 30m lattice mast comprising 3 no antennas and 2 no dishes on an open headframe with 3 no ground-based cabinets and ancillary development thereto south west of Harlaxton Road.

Syston, S22/1039: Mr and Mrs B Noyes - Confirmation that condition 1 of pp S19/0828 has been complied with at Little Witham, The Drift.

South Witham, S22/1040: Mr Burton - Proposed two storey rear extension and internal alterations at 27 Wimberley Way.

Marston, S22/1043: Mr S Parker - Reserved Matters of Layout, Scale, Appearance & Landscaping in respect of permission S20/1562 (Residential Development) at The Corn Drier, Toll Bar Road.

Colsterworth, S22/1054: Mr A Drummond-Hunt - Works to T1 Sycamore Tree at The Rectory, 13A Back Lane.

Osgodby, S22/1062: Mr Iain Hart - To provide secure storage for machinery and consumables for forestry at Osgodby Farm, Hall Lane.

Grantham, S22/1050: Mr Peter Burrows - Replacement pedestrian gate and brick piers at 5 Lindpet House, Second Floor Market Place.

Billingborough, S22/1053: C Thurston - Works to Horse chestnut (T1) at 22 Allen Close.

Harlaxton, S22/1063: Mr Adrian Bower - Demolish existing rear conservatory and rebuild single storey extension in same location with larger footprint (7.4m x 6m). Reposition garden retaining wall at 67 High Street.

Barkston, S22/1065: Jr James Hodgkin - Outline Planning Permission for residential development, comprising five detached dwellings (all matters reserved) at The Gables, Honington Road.

Allington, S22/1066: Mr and Mrs Gilbert - Single storey side extension at St James, Side Street.

Swayfield, S22/1067: Mr H Deo - Change of use of annexe / garage building to dwelling at 12 Overgate Road.

Grantham, S22/1072: Mrs Rebecca O’Callaghan - Two storey side and single storey rear extensions at 20 York Way.

Grantham, S22/1083: National Probation Service - Proposed no. 1 cooling unit on east elevation at Grange House, 46 Union Street.

Grantham, S22/1087: Mr Brown - Retrospective Planning for Rear Balcony at 90 Harrowby Road.

Grantham, S22/1094: Mr Peter Love - Proposed conversion of existing dwelling (change of use) into 2no flats including two storey extension at 32 Cambridge Street.

Great Gonerby, S22/1097: Mr Martin Chambers - Single story flat roof extension on rear of property [3m] and erection of single garage at 38 Belvoir Gardens.

Denton, S22/1099: Michael Barsham - he proposal involves lowering the garage floor to the same level as the house, a small increase to the roof height, thereby creating room to replace the fink trusses with an office space at Denton Lodge, Main Street.

Barkston, S22/1107: Mr Alistair Hall - Sycamore T1, T3, T4 - crown reduction by approx 5m in height and 2m in width. Beech T2 - crown reduction by approx 5m in height and 2m in width at The Grange, Hough Road.

Grantham, S22/1114: Mr & Mrs S. Bocock - Proposed single storey extension to rear and side elevations at 73 Barrowby Gate.

Grantham, S22/1115: Fieldson - Replacement of six single glazed timber windows with new timber double-glazed windows at The Corner House, 6 Gonerby Court.

Grantham, S22/1119: Mr and Mrs J and K Lill - Two-storey side extension projecting front and rear of the main building. Rear single storey extension with flat parapet roof at 42 Bridge End Grove.