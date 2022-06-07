Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

The latest planning applications in the Grantham area

By Matthew Taylor
-
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 07:00, 07 June 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Proposals for a new 30 metre mast and a five-home development in a village are among the latest plans near you.

Woolsthorpe by Belvoir, S22/0797: Mr Luke Holmes - Section 73 application to vary condition 2 (Approved Plans) of planning approval S19/1080 (Erection of three dwellings) to amend siting of dwellings and amended house types Condition Number(s): 2 Conditions(s) Removal: Requirement for 3m utility easement strip to western boundary. As per submitted drawings 22-009/1/011-12-13-14 at land north of Belvoir Lane.

Grantham, S22/0830: Mr Stuart Coleman - Works to shopfront, doors, windows, dormer at 74 Westgate.

Photo drawings for the project engineering work credit: istock/GeorgiMironi (55240774)
Photo drawings for the project engineering work credit: istock/GeorgiMironi (55240774)

Colsterworth, S22/0870: Mr and Mrs Warby - Proposed single storey rear extension and alterations at 14 Colster Way.

Belton, S22/0952: Mr Gavin Pell - Replacement of existing entrance lobby with new to provide a covered link between both buildings at Chandlers Farm Equipment, Lincoln Road.

Belton, S22/0953: Mr Gavin Pell - New signage on building and totem signage at Chandlers Farm Equipment, Lincoln Road.

Little Bytham, S22/1007: Mr and Mrs McDonald - Proposed single storey side extension at 24 Church Lane.

Grantham, S22/1013: Cornerstone - The proposed installation of a 30m lattice mast comprising 3 no antennas and 2 no dishes on an open headframe with 3 no ground-based cabinets and ancillary development thereto south west of Harlaxton Road.

Syston, S22/1039: Mr and Mrs B Noyes - Confirmation that condition 1 of pp S19/0828 has been complied with at Little Witham, The Drift.

South Witham, S22/1040: Mr Burton - Proposed two storey rear extension and internal alterations at 27 Wimberley Way.

Marston, S22/1043: Mr S Parker - Reserved Matters of Layout, Scale, Appearance & Landscaping in respect of permission S20/1562 (Residential Development) at The Corn Drier, Toll Bar Road.

Colsterworth, S22/1054: Mr A Drummond-Hunt - Works to T1 Sycamore Tree at The Rectory, 13A Back Lane.

Osgodby, S22/1062: Mr Iain Hart - To provide secure storage for machinery and consumables for forestry at Osgodby Farm, Hall Lane.

Grantham, S22/1050: Mr Peter Burrows - Replacement pedestrian gate and brick piers at 5 Lindpet House, Second Floor Market Place.

Billingborough, S22/1053: C Thurston - Works to Horse chestnut (T1) at 22 Allen Close.

Harlaxton, S22/1063: Mr Adrian Bower - Demolish existing rear conservatory and rebuild single storey extension in same location with larger footprint (7.4m x 6m). Reposition garden retaining wall at 67 High Street.

Barkston, S22/1065: Jr James Hodgkin - Outline Planning Permission for residential development, comprising five detached dwellings (all matters reserved) at The Gables, Honington Road.

Allington, S22/1066: Mr and Mrs Gilbert - Single storey side extension at St James, Side Street.

Swayfield, S22/1067: Mr H Deo - Change of use of annexe / garage building to dwelling at 12 Overgate Road.

Grantham, S22/1072: Mrs Rebecca O’Callaghan - Two storey side and single storey rear extensions at 20 York Way.

Grantham, S22/1083: National Probation Service - Proposed no. 1 cooling unit on east elevation at Grange House, 46 Union Street.

Grantham, S22/1087: Mr Brown - Retrospective Planning for Rear Balcony at 90 Harrowby Road.

Grantham, S22/1094: Mr Peter Love - Proposed conversion of existing dwelling (change of use) into 2no flats including two storey extension at 32 Cambridge Street.

Great Gonerby, S22/1097: Mr Martin Chambers - Single story flat roof extension on rear of property [3m] and erection of single garage at 38 Belvoir Gardens.

Denton, S22/1099: Michael Barsham - he proposal involves lowering the garage floor to the same level as the house, a small increase to the roof height, thereby creating room to replace the fink trusses with an office space at Denton Lodge, Main Street.

Barkston, S22/1107: Mr Alistair Hall - Sycamore T1, T3, T4 - crown reduction by approx 5m in height and 2m in width. Beech T2 - crown reduction by approx 5m in height and 2m in width at The Grange, Hough Road.

Grantham, S22/1114: Mr & Mrs S. Bocock - Proposed single storey extension to rear and side elevations at 73 Barrowby Gate.

Grantham, S22/1115: Fieldson - Replacement of six single glazed timber windows with new timber double-glazed windows at The Corner House, 6 Gonerby Court.

Grantham, S22/1119: Mr and Mrs J and K Lill - Two-storey side extension projecting front and rear of the main building. Rear single storey extension with flat parapet roof at 42 Bridge End Grove.

Grantham Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE