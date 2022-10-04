An application relating to an assessment for a housing development of up to 400 homes is among the latest plans near you.

Welby, S22/1313: Mr David Hoskins - Variation to condition 2 (approved drawings) of pp S22/0046a t Welby Warren, Bridge End Road.

Billingborough, S22/1671: Mr Nigel Prue - Erection of 3 metre wire structured fence to boundary (Retrospective) at United Fillings Ltd, Folkingham Road.

Grantham, S22/1701: Andrew Wintersgill - Request for an EIA Screening Opinion for proposed residential development of up to 400 dwellings at Rectory Farm, Barrowby Road.

Corby Glen, S22/1809: Mr Dale Meredith - Section 73 application to remove condition 10 of planning permission ref S18/0452 at Ferndale House, Swinstead Road.

Long Bennington, S22/1813: Mrs H Macrow - Siting of new security cabin and access barriers including alterations to internal access road - following removal of existing cabin and barrier at Roseland Business Park.

Grantham, S22/1814: Mr B Cannon - Single storey side and rear extension at 1 Winchester Road.

Fulbeck, S22/1824: Mrs Claire Brainerd - G1 - Yew - To prune back by 4m and reduce height by 3m. G2 - Yew - reduce height by 3m and take back a maximum of 2-3m. T1 -Thuja - reduce overhang by 2m. T2 - Horse Chestnut - Reduce whole canopy by 2-3m. T3, T4 - Holly - Reduce height of 2x to 4m at Fulbeck House, Lincoln Road.

Marston, S22/1830: Mr Charles Henry - Ash Tree - To remove over a three year period at Meadow View, Bridge Street.

Woolsthorpe by Belvoir, S22/1833: Ms H Luke - Retrospective application - Change of Use from residential to mixed use (sui generis) - to incorporate dog day care and boarding at Mill Farm, Sedgebrook Road.

Claypole, S22/1836: Messrs T R and S C Daws - Section 73 application to remove Condition 2 (agricultural occupancy restriction) on Planning Permission SK.21/799/80/1403 at Ashlea, Doddington Lane.

Foston, S22/1837: Mr Jamie Martin - Proposed first floor side extension and single storey rear extension at 12 Wilkinson Road.

Claypole, S22/1840: Randall - This project is required as part of development growth and a new rising main will be installed from the development to Claypole STW, the majority of this main is to be installed via no dig methods but for the final connection into the Sewage Treatment Works this will need to be open cut, therefore 5m of hedgerow along the boundary of the works will need to be removed at Sewage Broad, Fen Lane.

Barrowby, S22/1843: Mr D Keeling & Mrs L Eizzard - Demolition of existing dwelling, erection of replacement dwelling and erection of dormer bungalow at Lowfields, Low Road.

Grantham, S22/1852: Mr Peter Cummins - Large T sign with Enterprise branding and a car club sign mounted to the same post. 1no 2 pole directional signs. 1no band sign to show where car club bays. Fascia signs to 3no elevations of the cabin. 6no stall signs marking car return at 2-4 Harlaxton Road.

Grantham, S22/1854: Mr Dunstan - Proposed two storey side extension, single storey side extension and new roof on front porch at 63 Sandcliffe Road.

Caythorpe, S22/1861: Mr A Ward - Submission of details required by condition 3 (contamination report) of pp S22/0896 at Agricultural Store, Frieston Heath Lane.

Grantham, S22/1862: Simon Fletcher - Timber and Polycarbonate glazing canopy alongside return of existing house at 12 Hadleigh Close.

Grantham, S22/1868: Mrs Noemi Gyori -Proposed two storey extension to the side and single storey extension to the front and rear of existing dwelling at 34 Saltersford Road.

Allington, S22/173: Mr Matt Goodall - Enlarge existing window opening to create new main entrance/exit at front of dwelling, create a new opening for a window at School House, Marston Lane.

Grantham, S22/1883: Sarah Huxtable - Proposals include internal alterations to first, second and third floors. Replacement window to third floor with exterior facade redecorated fully at 68-69 High Street.

Harlaxton, S22/1907: Mr Adrian Bower - Removal of existing conservatory and erection of new single storey extension, enlargement of existing door and window opening to form new single opening into dayroom and alterations to garden including new retaining wall at 67 High Street.

Harlaxton, S22/1908: Mr Adrian Bower - Listed building consent for the removal of existing conservatory and erection of new single storey extension, enlargement of existing door and window opening to form new single opening into dayroom and alterations to garden including new retaining wall at 67 High Street.