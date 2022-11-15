Proposals concerning a dead tree which was a danger to passing public and four new homes are among the latest plans near you.

Folkingham, S22/1662: Jan Hansen - Minor alterations to internal layout and external elevations approved under S17/2440 (Conversion of shop/restaurant and apartment above into 2 dwellings) at 13 Market Place.

Colsterworth, S22/1766: Mr Chris Rowland - Part replacement of existing conservatory on the same footprint at 52 Colster Way.

Barrowby, S22/2022: Mr T Lees - Alterations to existing dwelling at Baie Lazare, Low Road.

Long Bennington, S22/2034: Mr Tom Spink - Submission of details reserved by condition 6 (archaeology) and 8 (tree protection) of S21/0655 (Development of 43 affordable dwellings and associated infrastructure at land west of Main Road.

Harlaxton, S22/2088: Mr Simon Pacey - Construction of three self-build dwellings at 25 High Street.

Grantham, S22/2097: Ms D Tegerdine - To remove a small amount of scion wood from the tree to bench graft this material in February/March 2023 (ie at the beginning of the new growing season) at 92 Belton Lane.

Swayfield, S22/2108: J & J Gregory - Fell beech tree at The Old Rectory, 37 High Street.

Grantham, S22/2113: Mr Ian Reilly - Submission of details reserved by Condition 13 (Written Scheme of Investigation) of planning permission S15/3189 at land to the north of Longcliffe Road.

Harlaxton, S22/2115: Kevin Price - Submission of details reserved by Condition 3 (Tree Survey & Protection Measures) of S22/0704 (erection of single storey side extension and enclosing existing porch) at Dalbuie House, 2 Willow Brook.

Witham on the Hill, S22/2116: Mr L Graham - T138 - ash remove deadwood, T140 horse chestnut fell to ground level, T363 ash fell to ground level, T745 cobnut remove deadwood, T746 oak remove deadwood, T1356 ash remove deadwood, T2715 ash fell to ground level, G1 ash remove deadwood, G2 ash, sycamore remove deadwood at Witham Hall Preparatory School, Main Street.

Grantham, S22/2121: J Sainsbury PLC - Work to trees at Sainsburys, London road.

Woolsthorpe by Belvoir, S22/2126: Mr Antony Haslam - 1 x Willow - Remove or reduce, 1 x Beech – Remove at The Croft, 65 Main Street.

Woolsthorpe by Belvoir, S22/2127: Mr Antony Haslam - Remove 15 x Red Cedar Trees. at 1 Rectory Cottages, Main Street.

Grantham, S22/2138: Warren - NT1 (TPO T4) Thin regrowth from previous pruning points in the upper southern crown by up to 50%, retaining the best formed and attached growth. To maintain good crown structure whilst reducing density. To laterally prune the southern and western crown by up to 1.5m to achieve a more pleasing crown outline.To carry out minor lateral pruning by up to 1.5m to the eastern side of the crown to achieve a better building clearance at 11 Ganton Way.

Grantham, S22/2140: Mrs Lord - T1 (Beech) reduce overhang of property roof by 3m, and reduce and reshape by shortening two rubbing branches by 2m, and remove brace. T2 (Beech) reduce overhang of property roof by 2m and radial reduction of northern crown by 2m, and remove brace at Wyndham Park.

Grantham, S22/2165: John Gurney - Dead tree which was a danger to passing public at 125 Manthorpe Road.

Grantham, S22/2149: Mrs R O’Callaghan - Variation of condition 2 of permission Ref. S22/1072 to change the front elevation at 20 York Way.

Grantham, S22/2152: Mr and Mrs Steven Clark - Proposed extensions including detached double garage. Amended scheme to application ref: S22/1556 at 163 Barrowby Road.

Great Gonerby, S22/2155: Mr A Critchley - Change of use of land for dog exercising/training at Hook Cliff Farm, Newark Hill.

Carlton Scroop, S22/2157: Jacqueline Bullock - The replacement of 3no. antennas at 46.00m and the installation of 1no. GPS node with associated ancillary equipment on the tower at Carlton Manor, Heath Lane.

Claypole, S22/2163: Mrs Sarah Fisher - Erection of single-storey rear extension at 7 Redthorn Way.

Marston, S22/2166: Kala Power Ltd - Engineering operations associated with the formation of a surfaced access route to serve operational solar farm at Toll Bar Road.

Caythorpe, S22/2181: Mr A Ward - Non-material amendment to planning permission S22/0896 to amend external wall materials at Agricultural Store, Frieston Heath Lane.

Grantham, S22/2182: Mrs Julie Gwyther - Pruning to trees overhanging affecting street lighting at Martin Court, St Catherine’s Road.

Ancaster, S22/2183: Mr David Sayer - Replace a removed external staircase, replace door and windows with UPVC and refurbish and refit an abandoned 1st floor room as an office for the purpose of renting out as office space, including downstairs forming a toilet area for the exclusive use of the office at Ancaster Parish Hall, Ermine Steet.

Grantham, S22/2202: Mr Tom Henstock - Proposed single storey extension to the rear of an existing dwelling at 47 South Parade.

Harlaxton, S22/2203: Blain & Livingstone - Proposed first floor extension over existing garage at 6 High Street.

Grantham, S22/2207: Mr M Brummitt - Erection of four detached dwellings and a triple garage, with access road at land west of Highfield House, Cold Harbour Lane.