Harrowby, S22/2311: Mr Peter Taylor - Erection of a garden shed at Walnut Barn, Hall Lane.

Witham on the Hill, S22/2354: Cordial - Installation of solar panels on the south east elevation at Palace Farm, Main Street.

Witham on the Hill, S22/2356: Cordial - Proposed extension to the south east elevation of the barn at Palace Farm, Main Street.

Fulbeck, S22/2458: Fane - 1 fir remove (fell) to near ground level and treat stump to inhibit regrowth, SG1 ceanothus remove (fell) to near ground level and treat stump to inhibit regrowth, H1 cypress, ash remove (fell) all stems within 10m of the rear of the property to near ground level, do not let the remainder of the hedge exceed current dimensions, reason: clay shrinkage subsidence damage at the property at Fulbeck Gardens, North Heath Lane.

Foston, S22/2468: Mr Andrew Baggaley - Installation of new double garage door, bifold door with one fixed (opening) leaf at Springbank, Chapel Lane.

Castle Bytham, S22/2469: Mr and Mrs M Hollingsworth - Demolition of 2no dog kennels, cattery, erection of 2 no. two storey extension, first floor extension, including remodelling of house, plus detached double garage at Stonehaven, Morkery Lane.

Folkingham, S22/2474: Mr L Overfield - T1 Pine - fell due to deteriorating condition and extensive, worsening lean at Westgate House, West Street.

Harrowby, S23/0011: Mr D Parry - Prior notification (Part 3 Class Q) for the conversion of a former farm building for use as three dwellings at land at Harrowby Farm Yard, Hall Lane.

Bitchfield, S22/2479: Mr and Mrs A Clayton - Two storey side and rear extension with oak porch at Bramblefields, Corby Road.

Corby Glen, S22/2480: Mr R Adcock - Application for approval of reserved matters relating to appearance, landscaping, layout and scale for the erection of a single dwelling pursuant to outline planning permission S20/0687 at The Larches, Tanners Lane.

Woolsthorpe by Belvoir, S23/0001: Mr S McArdle - Reduce two holly trees back to a previous level, about 50% crown reduction., Remove 4 self seeded sycamore sapling/small trees in back garden at The Hollies, Main Street.

Harlaxton, S23/0008: Mr Drew Tootal - Remove bird cherry tree, remove dead standard cherry tree at Willow Cottage, 2 West End.

Dry Doddington, S23/0026: WHP Telecoms Ltd - Regulation 5 submission for proposed upgrade to the existing 25.0m High ADC SSTT Lattice Tower and associated ancillary works at Hill Farm, Clensey Lane.

Long Bennington, S23/0050: Mr S Beattie - Proposed roof mounted solar array at Witham Mill, Valley Lane.

Marston, S23/0027: WHP Telecoms Ltd - Regulation 5 submission for proposed upgrade to the existing 15m High Alan Dick OCTT Lattice Tower and associated works at Jericho Farm, Sand Lane.