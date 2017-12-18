The man in charge of Lincolnshire’s roads has outlined the policy for gritting them this winter.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways and transport at Lincolnshire County Council, outlined how the authority, the Met Office and Highways England work together to keep drivers safe on the county’s main roads.

In a statement, Coun Davies said: “From October until April, we work with the Met Office to monitor weather conditions around the clock and our 43 gritting crews are on call 24/7.

“The decision to grit is based on forecasts for winter weather, road surface temperature, dampness of road surface, air temperature and humidity.

“When we grit, as road temperatures drop to around 1°C, we try to do so either before ice has set or once snow has settled, so that it has the best chance of working.

“We do not routinely grit or salt footpaths,but during severe weather, we work closely with local organisations to clear some steep and well-used pavements.”