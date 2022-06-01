All Day Play creative play studio recently unveiled its new garden area, adding even more messy fun.

The new space includes a three-level mud kitchen, an extended painting wall, and a host of special outdoor activities, perfect for some summer fun.

All Day Play provides creative play and activities in the heart of Grantham, based at Chandlers Yard Business Park.

the new outdoor space at All Day Play (57021138)

Children of all ages can enjoy a range of creative experiences including sensory play, large scale painting, science experiments, process art, crafts and more. Families can just turn up, play and leave the clean up behind.

May half term see open play sessions available without any need to book and the team at All Day Play have also created a number of term-time classes and grown-up art workshops. The space can also be used for birthday parties and special events.

You can find out more on what’s on at All Day Play here: www.alldayplay.co.uk

the new outdoor space at All Day Play (57021142)