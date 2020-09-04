The number of meals eaten under the Government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme has been revealed today.

Across the UK more than 100 million meals have been claimed for so far (up to August 31, 2020), with 4,460 outlets in the East Midlands signed up to the scheme which aimed to get customers back into restaurants and cafes following the coronavirus lockdown by offering a 50 per cent discount on meals and non-alcoholic drinks from Monday to Wednesday.

In the East Midlands 3.7 million meals were claimed for, including 90,000 in the Grantham and Stamford parliamentary constituency area, equating to £583,000 in discount claimed - an average of £6.44 per meal. There were 118 businesses signed up.

The Eat Out to Help Out Scheme

In Rutland and Melton, 74,000 meals were claimed for equating to £486,000 in discount claimed - an average of £6.54 per meal. There were 130 businesses signed up.

Businesses still have up to September 30 to make a claim so the numbers could continue to rise. In the East Midlands, the total amount of discount claimed amounts to £21,427,000 with the average discount per meal being £5.69.

Some restaurants in Grantham have decided to extend the offer or maintain reduced prices because the scheme was such a success. The Fox and Hounds at Old Somerby, the Tollemache Inn and Finkins are among those who are

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the scheme’s popularity had helped protect the livelihoods of the 1.8 million people working in the hospitality sector and drive the nation’s economic recover from coronavirus.

Nationally more than 100 million meals were eaten by diners, with the 84,700 establishments signed up to the scheme making 130,000 claims worth £522 million, meaning more jobs are being protected through people getting out and boosting the economy.

Mr Sunak said: “From the get-go our mission has been to protect jobs- and to do this we needed be creative, brave and try things that no government has ever done before.

“Today’s figures continue to show Eat Out to Help Out has been a success. I want to thank everyone, from restaurant owners to waiters, chefs and diners, for embracing it and helping drive our economic recovery.

“The scheme is just one part of our Plan for Jobs and we will continue to protect, support and create jobs to ensure we come back stronger as a nation.”

According to OpenTable data, restaurant bookings increased by an average of 53 per cent on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the whole of August, compared to the same days in 2019. In July 2020, restaurant bookings were down 54 per cent on average from Mondays to Wednesdays compared to 2019.

On August 31- the final day of the scheme - bookings were up 216 per cent compared to the equivalent day in 2019.

