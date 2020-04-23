The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus reaches 1,000 in Lincolnshire
Published: 17:41, 23 April 2020
| Updated: 17:43, 23 April 2020
More than 1,000 people have been tested positive for coronavirus across Lincolnshire as case numbers continue to grow.
The Department of Health confirmed 1,034 cases had now been recorded in the wider county with a death toll of 138.
A total of 712 have been found in Lincolnshire, while North Lincolnshire has 218 cases and 104 have been tested in North East Lincolnshire.
Read moreCoronavirusGranthamHealth
More by this authorCalvin Robinson, Local Democracy Reporter