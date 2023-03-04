'The people of Grantham should be proud of Belton House and support its ideas'

A neighbour who lives near the Lion Gates entrance to Belton House says Grantham people should support plans to use it for vehicle access.

As reported previously, the National Trust wants to make the Lion Gates, off Belton Lane, the new entrance for vehicles which will drive down the one-mile long driveway towards the 17th century mansion.

They would then leave via the current access point in Belton village, thereby creating a one-way system for traffic.

The Lion Gates which could become the new entrance to Belton House. (62238559)

Since the plans were announced early last month, an opposition group called ‘GranthamSays.BeltonHouse’ has been set up with members voicing concerns about the increase in traffic it would create in Belton Lane.

However, Belton Lane resident John Knowles believes Grantham people "should be proud" of the attraction and support it.

He said: "I live half way along Belton Lane and have no objection to the proposal.

"Most of the objections appear to be coming from people who live elsewhere.

"The one-way system would provide much easier entry and exit.

"At present the two way access drive is very narrow and is hazardous for pedestrians.

"Also, the changed route would reduce the volume of traffic passing through the junction outside Belton Garden Centre. This junction is very hazardous and there have been several accidents.

"Belton House is a magnificent attraction and is one of the most visited National Trust properties in the country.

"The people of Grantham should be proud of it and support the idea to provide easier access."

The proposed all-weather car park at Belton House. Image: National Trust (62488335)

Also included in the plans for Belton House, submitted last month to South Kesteven District Council by the National Trust, are:

a new all-weather car park for more than 800 cars with a number of EV charging points;

manned kiosks as people enter the car park where they can pay for entry and show membership cards;

purpose-made footpaths with signs leading visitors to the house, retail area and play area, keeping them away from the roads and making it safer for pedestrians;

the existing visitor reception building turned into an information point with access to mobility aids and a 'changing place' toilet.

Belton House general manager Ian Cooper outside the historic mansion. (62238563)

Improvements are also being made to Belton House itself over the next five years which could run into the millions of pounds, says its general manager Ian Cooper.

Mr Cooper previously told the Journal: "If we want it to be an international destination and something that people must see, like a Chatsworth House or a Blenheim Palace, we need to spend that sort of money because at the moment we have to look after the collection, yes, but there are a lot of things we could do, if we had the money, to make it brighter in there, to make it more attractive, to highlight the collection we have got.

"We have some stuff in there which is absolutely priceless."

A plan of the new car park layout at Belton House and how vehicles will enter (from the left) through the Lions Gates. (62333399)

If the plans are approved, work on the car park will start this year and could be completed by October in time for next winter.

The work will be phased so that people can still visit the house and grounds while the work is completed.