The Prince's Trust, which hasn't run projects in Grantham for the last few years, is running a new community project to help young people within the area.

The trust is running the team programme at the BHive Community Hub in Grantham. It will give young people the chance to develop new skills, gain qualifications, improve their maths and English skills, build their confidence, and meet new people.

The team will be helping out with the BHive Community Hub allotments from Monday, November 21, as they are required to take part in a community project.

Sarah Neale, an assistant team leader on the Prince's Trust Programme, said: "We are running the team programme in Grantham after a gap of a few years. We are always on the lookout for young people to join the team programme.

"The allotments will provide people who use the hub with a safe environment to work in and provide the hub with fresh produce to use in their kitchen."

Also, today (Wednesday, November 16), and Thursday, November 17, the young people within the programme will be collecting money at the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre as they are also required to fundraise.

The programme is aimed towards 16 to 25 year olds and alongside the Prince's Trust qualification in employment, teamwork and community skills, young people also get the chance to gain a Level 1 BTEC qualification in supporting health and safety at work.

Following a work experience placement, the young people then receive a reference.

Any young adult who joins the programme does not necessarily have to be unemployed as it can be flexible with part time work.

The course is free to sign up to and more information can be found at www.princes-trust.org.uk/help-for-young-people/.

Sarah added: "If any businesses locally have anything gardening-related they could donate it would be gratefully received.

"Asda have donated seeds and propagators. Ian, the community champion for the store, is also giving some of his time to help work on the allotment with us."

The next Prince's Trust team programme will be running from April 2023 at the BHive Community Hub.