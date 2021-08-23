A project to modernise and update The Range in Grantham will be completed this week.

The Range, based at Grantham Retail Park off Gonerby Road has undergone a revamp.

A project to modernise the store, which has been ongoing for some months, is due to complete this Friday (August 27).

The Range, Grantham, has had a revamp. (50502885)

The store updates include new signage, paintwork and various department moves to optimise the use of space in store.

More product lines have been added to various departments, to give customers more options to shop.

From cleaning and laundry essentials to a new Outdoor Leisure department and new lighting displays to extra gardens products, The Range hope that the update is a hit with local shoppers.

The Range Grantham has made additional changes to the store to ensure that customers can shop safely, with the store adhering to current Government guidelines on Covid.