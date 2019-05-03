SPONSORED EDITORIAL

With all the talk about Brexit and what lies ahead for the UK economy, here are two careers worth checking out at Grantham College.

While modest growth is forecast across the UK economy, the industries of Information Technology (IT)/Computing and Engineering continue to be in excellent shape and remain sturdy platforms when it comes to successful recruitment.

It is for those reasons that Grantham College is looking to play a key role in the Midlands for students eyeing careers in technology, by not only investing in a new Institute of Technology (IoT) to bolster its Engineering and IT/Computing courses but by also taking on more lecturers to meet the growing popularity and demand in those professions.

Analysts predict 1.86 million vacancies will be available in the engineering industry within the next few years while the average salary of a structural engineer is £43,000.

Engineering the world of tomorrow

“You just need to see the remarkable exploits of Richard Branson and Elon Musk breaking new ground in technology to see what exciting times we live in when it comes to engineering and technology,” said Grantham College Marketing Manager Jasmine Abeysekera.

“It’s an ideal time to embark on a career in engineering. While it is true that many engineering jobs continue to be automated, the industry continues to expand at a rapid pace.

“Engineering offers fantastic career opportunities and is also very broad and the outlook for stability and job security in this field is positive. The replacement pool of talent is undersized.”

Grantham College offers an array of education and training in key areas such as Mechanical, Production, Electrical and Maintenance Engineering, Electrical Installations, Electronics, Computer Aided Design (CAD) and Rapid Prototyping Technology.

Enrolling in an Engineering course at Grantham College - which includes Higher Education courses - will allow students the opportunity to develop skills that are transferable to most industries such as problem solving, decision making, innovation, project management, team working and communication.

The right kind of inside information

With every aspect of modern life being intertwined with technology, IT slips conveniently into the full spectrum of computer technology and business.

Information in today’s world is king and IT influences all kinds of human activity.

“Almost all companies in the UK are in need of computer experts to keep operations ticking smoothly so this is a profession that is in constant demand,” continued Jasmine.

“As an IT professional, you can tap into a huge variety of other industries including financial services, retail, hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing and entertainment.

“Around a quarter of graduates in employment are working in IT business analysts, architects or systems design”.

The computing courses are taught by staff with a wide range of industry experience gained at world famous organisations such as Microsoft and Fujitsu.

Businesses rely on information technology to help them be more productive and with that comes better security, speedier communication as well as secure and accessible storage.

Cybersecurity is another much-sought profession, especially in light of more frequent cyber-related crime across the globe.

Finding the right kind of candidates for the roles are also slim pickings for businesses because an array of vital skills are needed.

Laying down the groundwork

Grantham College is not standing idle as more and more recruiters and businesses demand Engineering and IT professionals.

The college was recently injected with a £2.7m investment to expand facilities and equipment for Higher Education and Skills in Engineering and Digital as part of their successful Institute of Technology bid.

The move is part of a collaboration between Grantham College, Lincolnshire Further Education Colleges and the University of Lincoln to deliver higher level technical education with a clear route to high skilled employment.

“The Lincolnshire IoT will be a landmark commitment - creating a step change in the productivity of Lincolnshire - that is part of an investment that's close to £37m,” noted Principal & Chief Executive Paul Deane.

“The £15m of resources from the DfE as capital funding will be complemented by £21m of investment through its partners.”

Grantham College will be renovating Stonebridge House - which is the old police station - to pave the way for this state of the art facility.

The work will be completed by September 2020 and everyone at the college is expecting interest in these courses to increase.

It is for that reason that a recruitment drive for more lecturers to meet the demands on Grantham College will also get underway soon.

Dr Steven Peacock - who is Assistant Principal for Higher Education - added, “Grantham College will use the funding to refurbish Stonebridge House creating a facility that blends the historic character of this beautiful building with the modern high-tech facilities required to support the creation of the engineers and digital experts of the future.”

For more information about these courses and many others available at Grantham College, visit the official website by clicking here.