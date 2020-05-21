Lincolnshire's Chief Constable Bill Skelly says there is a 'real focus on individual's personal responsibility' to help prevent the spread of coronavirus
Published: 14:35, 21 May 2020
| Updated: 14:38, 21 May 2020
Lincolnshire Police's Chief Constable says there is a 'real focus on an individual's personal responsibility' to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Bill Skelly has issued a message highlighting the changes in the Government restrictions in the run-up to the Bank Holiday weekend.
He said: "Ahead of this bank holiday weekend I’d like to say thank you to everyone who has followed Government advice since lockdown began, helping to keep themselves and others safe.
