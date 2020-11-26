Following today's announcement that Grantham will come out of lockdown into tier three, pub owners have expressed their disappointment and predicted that the tier system will only extend an already difficult period for the hospitality industry.

Under the tier three rules, non-essential shops and gyms will be able to reopen and outdoor sports will be able to return. Hairdressers and personal care services will be allowed to reopen too – but any indoor group activities and classes will not be allowed to take place.

Set to be hardest hit once again is the hospitality sector, with pubs and restaurants forced to remain as takeawayonly service. Lincolnshire County Council leader Martin Hill warned that being placed in the highest tier will have a 'crippling effect' on pubs, restaurants and indoor entertainment venues which now cannot open.

Tim Martin, chairman of Wetherspoons, who run the Tollemache Inn on St Peter’s Hill, said: “No one in the government seems to have any experience of running a business – and their current policies seem destined to cause the loss of a million jobs in hospitality, with further “ripple effect” job losses throughout the economy.

“[The government] is now purporting to end lockdown in December. However, for pubs on tier two and tier three, lockdown, in effect, continues and unprofitable trading is certain to continue for the indefinite future – combined with the impossibility of making plans in the face of capricious and unpredictable regulations.”

Eddie Pimlott, owner of Nobody Inn, said: “When we were all back in the pub, cleaning everything and keeping people separate, it was hard work but it was working and we spent all that money on PPE, trying to get the place open and all of the sudden the rug's been pulled from underneath us.”

Eddie said that even if Grantham was in tier two, he would not have been able to reopen.

He continued: “It’s not feasible with the running costs and just highlights that no one in the government could have worked in the hospitality industry. They don’t seem to understand.”

Eddie predicted that without the usual uptake of trade over Christmas time that would keep pubs ticking over in the quieter trading months of January and February, hospitality businesses could struggle.

He added: “I’d prefer to go for a full lockdown over Christmas and come out the other side rather than limp through Christmas, be open for five days then be locked down again.

Joseph Walker, manager of the Fox and Hound in Old Somerby, had been hoping to reopen the pub when lockdown lifts next week.

He said: “Obviously, I’m disappointed. The Fox has been gaining a good reputation over the last few years and it’s a shame we’ve had to close again.

“We’re disappointed for all of our guests and staff. We all want to get back to it, but the main thing is that people should stay at home. It’s as simple as that.

“It’s just a disappointing time at the moment.”